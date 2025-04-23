JoJo Siwa says she's 'no longer a lesbian' and now identifies as queer

23 April 2025, 13:34

JoJo Siwa shares she now identifies as queer, rather than lesbian
JoJo Siwa shares she now identifies as queer, rather than lesbian. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, ITV
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What does Queer mean? JoJo Siwa has opened up about identifying as queer, and not a lesbian, following her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

JoJo Siwa has opened up about how being in the Celebrity Big Brother house has made her realise that she identifies more as queer, rather than lesbian.

Superstar JoJo, who is dating non-binary partner Kath Ebbs, publicly came out in January 2021 at the age of 17 and initially declined to label her sexuality as she was still figuring it out. JoJo later shared that she identifies as lesbian and has spoken about her sexuality several times.

Over the past few weeks, however, JoJo has shared that being in the Big Brother house has prompted her to re-examine how she feels about her own gender identity.

Now, she's opened up on the official livestream about how she now feels like she's "not a lesbian".

JoJo Siwa has shared that she no longer identifies as lesbian and instead identifies as queer
JoJo Siwa has shared that she no longer identifies as lesbian and instead identifies as queer. Picture: Getty

Last night (Apr 22), on the show's livestream, JoJo was having a conversation with Danny Beard when she excitedly shared: "I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?"

"I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised, ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,' and I think that’s really cool."

JoJo then shouted: "I’m switching letters! F--- the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality."

Drag artist Danny, who also identifies as queer, supported and validated JoJo in the moment, adding: "You're a Q, honey! And you know what British people love more than anything, it's a queue!"

What does Queer mean?

Queer is typically considered to be the Q in LGBTQ+ (some also consider the Q to stand for 'Questioning'). Queer is an umbrella term which is used by people whose sexual orientation is not exclusively heterosexual, and for those who want to reject specific labels of sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

According to GLAAD, the term is commonly used by those who feel that the terms lesbian, gay, and bisexual are "perceived to be too limiting and/or fraught with cultural connotations they feel do not apply to them".

In recent years, queer has been reclaimed and embraced by parts of the LGBTQ+ community as way for people to describe themselves, but not everyone uses, or is comfortable, with the term due to its previous use as a slur.

JoJo Siwa came out publicly in January 2021
JoJo Siwa came out publicly in January 2021. Picture: @jojosiwa via Instagram

JoJo’s comments about her sexuality come shortly after ITV was criticised for airing a Diary Room scene in which she opened up about questioning her gender identity.

After being caught sending 'secret messages' to housemate Chris Hughes, JoJo was 'forced' to share what she was saying. "It’s something that I’m not ready, necessarily, to be open about or upfront about, but it has to do with gender and how do I feel," she shared.

"Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them."

"Met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like and… I don’t know, it’s not something I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing and that’s probably why we were talking about it last night."

