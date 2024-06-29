Sian Welby Welcomes Adorable Baby Girl And Shares Beautiful Name

29 June 2024, 12:20

Sian Welby has welcomed her first baby
Sian Welby has welcomed her first baby. Picture: Getty/Sian Welby/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby has given birth to her first baby, an adorable little girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sian Welby has confirmed the safe arrival of her baby daughter with fiancé Jake Beckett, sharing their first picture of the newborn and confirming her beautiful name, Ruby.

Just over a month ago Sian stepped back from Capital Breakfast for the summer to prepare for her little one’s arrival and on Saturday 29th June confirmed she and Jake are now parents to their adorable daughter.

Sharing a picture of Ruby in a white baby grow and a knitted cardigan with her name embroidered on the back, Sian wrote on Instagram: “Our little Ruby.”

Sian Welby is now a mum to baby Ruby
Sian Welby is now a mum to baby Ruby. Picture: Sian Welby/Instagram

She also shared heart-melting pictures of herself and Jake proudly holding their newborn daughter, with balloons and congratulatory cards in the background.

Just a few weeks ago Sian revealed her baby’s gender live on Capital Breakfast as we held a baby shower for the then-mum-to-be.

Sian Welby announced her baby girl's gender on Capital Breakfast
Sian Welby announced her baby girl's gender on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Sian Welby/Instagram

Jordan and Chris even got into the spirit by strapping watermelons to themselves in solidarity with Sian carrying her baby bump. Sian said on-air that it has been "an absolute pleasure and honour to share this pregnancy with you all".

"Before I go off on baby leave I've decided I want to share one more thing with everyone," she started.

"We are a family. And I have told my nearest and dearest what me and Jake are having because we did find out the sex...So I've decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me, I'm gonna tell you what I'm having."

She exclaimed: "It's a girl!" Which was of course followed by lots of screams from Jordan and Chris as well as a whole lot of confetti, in true Capital style.

Congratulations, Sian and Jake, on becoming parents!

Sian announces the sex of her baby 🥺

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

How much do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get paid?

How Much Do Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Get Paid? Former Dancer Reveals Pay Breakdown

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

MistaJam is moving to a new show on Capital Dance

MistaJam Stepping Back From The Capital Weekender For Brand New Monday Drive Show On Capital Dance

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Omar Apollo Explains Pedro Pascal Song's "Heart-Shattering" Meaning

Omar Apollo Explains "Heart-Shattering" Meaning Behind Pedro Pascal Song

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits