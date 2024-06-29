Sian Welby Welcomes Adorable Baby Girl And Shares Beautiful Name

Sian Welby has welcomed her first baby. Picture: Getty/Sian Welby/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby has given birth to her first baby, an adorable little girl.

Sian Welby has confirmed the safe arrival of her baby daughter with fiancé Jake Beckett, sharing their first picture of the newborn and confirming her beautiful name, Ruby.

Just over a month ago Sian stepped back from Capital Breakfast for the summer to prepare for her little one’s arrival and on Saturday 29th June confirmed she and Jake are now parents to their adorable daughter.

Sharing a picture of Ruby in a white baby grow and a knitted cardigan with her name embroidered on the back, Sian wrote on Instagram: “Our little Ruby.”

Sian Welby is now a mum to baby Ruby. Picture: Sian Welby/Instagram

She also shared heart-melting pictures of herself and Jake proudly holding their newborn daughter, with balloons and congratulatory cards in the background.

Just a few weeks ago Sian revealed her baby’s gender live on Capital Breakfast as we held a baby shower for the then-mum-to-be.

Sian Welby announced her baby girl's gender on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Sian Welby/Instagram

Jordan and Chris even got into the spirit by strapping watermelons to themselves in solidarity with Sian carrying her baby bump. Sian said on-air that it has been "an absolute pleasure and honour to share this pregnancy with you all".

"Before I go off on baby leave I've decided I want to share one more thing with everyone," she started.

"We are a family. And I have told my nearest and dearest what me and Jake are having because we did find out the sex...So I've decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me, I'm gonna tell you what I'm having."

She exclaimed: "It's a girl!" Which was of course followed by lots of screams from Jordan and Chris as well as a whole lot of confetti, in true Capital style.

Congratulations, Sian and Jake, on becoming parents!

Sian announces the sex of her baby 🥺

