Watch Capital's Sian Welby's Emotional Reunion With Her Midwife

2 September 2024, 10:02

Sian was surprised with one of her midwives on her first day back
Sian was surprised with one of her midwives on her first day back. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sian Welby was reunited with her midwife on Capital Breakfast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After taking her baby leave and welcoming her baby girl Ruby to the world, Sian Welby returned to Capital Breakfast.

It was quite the first show back with Sian's mode of transport being a double decker bus which she rode with Rizzle Kicks and a brass band! And once she arrived in Capital HQ, the surprises didn't stop.

The team arranged for Sian's midwife Natalie to come into the studio for the ultimate surprise, and things got emotional:

Sian gets surprised with her midwife!

Earlier on in the summer when Sian called into the show, during her baby leave, she did a huge shout out to midwives. She said: "Let's just do a shout out to any midwife listening right now. You guys are guardian angels. You are the most incredible people. You are a different breed of human."

Speaking about her experience, she went on: "The way that we were looked after, I was at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, and [on] that labour ward everybody was just phenomenal and I just saw them helping every single person and treating everybody the same."

"And honestly these people are heroes because I don't know what I'd do without them," Sian gushed.

Natalie surprised Sian on her first day back at Capital
Natalie surprised Sian on her first day back at Capital. Picture: Global

At the time Sian did a special shout out to one of her midwives, Lucy, saying: "One day, she looked like a little bit teary-eyed and I said, 'Are you alright?'.

"She said, 'We've got 46 people to deal with today, we've just delivered two sets of twins and done a blood transfusion...and I just feel like I can't give everybody the same time."

Sian explained that she told her that's not how they felt at all, "I feel like I'm your only patient the way you deal me," she said.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

