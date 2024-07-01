Exclusive

Capital’s Sian Welby Calls Motherhood ‘The Best Job Ever’

1 July 2024, 09:19 | Updated: 1 July 2024, 11:21

Sian's Exciting Baby News!

By Kathryn Knight

New mum Sian Welby joined Capital Breakfast on FaceTime to give an update on life since becoming a parent to her baby girl Ruby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just this weekend Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby confirmed she and fiancé Jake Beckett have become parents to a beautiful daughter named Ruby and on Monday morning she caught up with the guys – Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers – live via FaceTime to share how she’s finding motherhood.

Asked how she was feeling, Sian sweetly replied: “Honestly, Chris, you’ve been telling me this for ages - you said, ‘when you’re ready go for it because it’s the best thing you’ll ever do’,” confirming she totally agrees.

Sian went on: “I’m one of those people who has been a career girly and suddenly its like the best job ever has landed at my feet.”

The new mum acknowledged how tired she and Jake have been but said since welcoming Ruby it’s been ‘the best week’ of her life.

Sian Welby announced her baby girl's gender on Capital Breakfast
Sian Welby announced her baby girl's gender on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Sian Welby/Instagram

She continued: “You are tired and delirious but there’s so much joy at the end of it. It’s already been the best week of my life, I promise you.”

In classic Sian style she hilariously added: “I kept my dressing gown on almost like a humble brag.” Sian stepped back from Capital Breakfast in June for the summer to prepare for Ruby’s arrival.

Sian Welby FaceTime'd the guys on Capital Breakfast for a catch up
Sian Welby FaceTime'd the guys on Capital Breakfast for a catch up. Picture: Global

After announcing her name this weekend, Sian revealed they’d had ‘Ruby’ picked as soon as they found out they were having a girl.

She explained: “Deep down we had that name the moment we found out we were having a girl and it was a name we both liked straight away. It was always going to be her name, if something else came along we might have considered it but it was such a beautiful name it was always Ruby.”

Sian’s off for the summer!

Sian also gave a shoutout to the midwives at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, calling them ‘guardian angels’ and ‘a different breed of human’ after seeing up front how amazing they were.

“These people are heroes,” Sian said.

The new mum explained she’s trying to get into a new routine as a parent and reassured other new parents listening, “I honestly believe you make a new mistake everyday.”

Sian Welby spoke to Capital Breakfast on FaceTime
Sian Welby spoke to Capital Breakfast on FaceTime. Picture: Getty

She then hilariously recalled trying to figure out how to put Ruby in a sling so she could ‘go hands-free’.

Sian said: “When I had Ruby in this sling I thought I was absolutely smashing life, I’d made a cup of tea, made my toast and I was just eating my toast and Jake comes in and goes ‘Sian, Ruby’s covered in crumbs!’” Sian laughed: “I’d spilt crumbs all over her little head!”

Before signing off Sian confirmed she’ll ‘definitely bring her in for cuddles’.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

TV & Film

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Sian Welby has welcomed her first baby

Sian Welby Welcomes Adorable Baby Girl And Shares Beautiful Name

How much do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get paid?

How Much Do Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Get Paid? Former Dancer Reveals Pay Breakdown

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits