Capital’s Sian Welby Calls Motherhood ‘The Best Job Ever’

Sian's Exciting Baby News!

By Kathryn Knight

New mum Sian Welby joined Capital Breakfast on FaceTime to give an update on life since becoming a parent to her baby girl Ruby.

Just this weekend Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby confirmed she and fiancé Jake Beckett have become parents to a beautiful daughter named Ruby and on Monday morning she caught up with the guys – Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers – live via FaceTime to share how she’s finding motherhood.

Asked how she was feeling, Sian sweetly replied: “Honestly, Chris, you’ve been telling me this for ages - you said, ‘when you’re ready go for it because it’s the best thing you’ll ever do’,” confirming she totally agrees.

Sian went on: “I’m one of those people who has been a career girly and suddenly its like the best job ever has landed at my feet.”

The new mum acknowledged how tired she and Jake have been but said since welcoming Ruby it’s been ‘the best week’ of her life.

Sian Welby announced her baby girl's gender on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Sian Welby/Instagram

She continued: “You are tired and delirious but there’s so much joy at the end of it. It’s already been the best week of my life, I promise you.”

In classic Sian style she hilariously added: “I kept my dressing gown on almost like a humble brag.” Sian stepped back from Capital Breakfast in June for the summer to prepare for Ruby’s arrival.

Sian Welby FaceTime'd the guys on Capital Breakfast for a catch up. Picture: Global

After announcing her name this weekend, Sian revealed they’d had ‘Ruby’ picked as soon as they found out they were having a girl.

She explained: “Deep down we had that name the moment we found out we were having a girl and it was a name we both liked straight away. It was always going to be her name, if something else came along we might have considered it but it was such a beautiful name it was always Ruby.”

Sian’s off for the summer!

Sian also gave a shoutout to the midwives at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, calling them ‘guardian angels’ and ‘a different breed of human’ after seeing up front how amazing they were.

“These people are heroes,” Sian said.

The new mum explained she’s trying to get into a new routine as a parent and reassured other new parents listening, “I honestly believe you make a new mistake everyday.”

Sian Welby spoke to Capital Breakfast on FaceTime. Picture: Getty

She then hilariously recalled trying to figure out how to put Ruby in a sling so she could ‘go hands-free’.

Sian said: “When I had Ruby in this sling I thought I was absolutely smashing life, I’d made a cup of tea, made my toast and I was just eating my toast and Jake comes in and goes ‘Sian, Ruby’s covered in crumbs!’” Sian laughed: “I’d spilt crumbs all over her little head!”

Before signing off Sian confirmed she’ll ‘definitely bring her in for cuddles’.

