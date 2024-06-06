Sian Welby Revealed The Gender Of Her Baby Live On Capital Breakfast

Sian has revealed the sex of her baby. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

Before heading of for baby leave, Sian Welby did a gender reveal on the Capital Breakfast show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the same week Kemi Rodgers was announced as her cover this summer, Sian Welby revealed, live on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Chris Stark, the sex of her baby!

Back in February, Sian announced her pregnancy news on-air and since then she's let Capital listeners in on her journey to motherhood.

On Thursday 6th June we held Sian's Baby Shower Show where, along with the listeners, Chris and Jordan and the whole breakfast team showered the mum-to-be.

Jordan and Chris even got into the spirit by strapping watermelons to themselves in solidarity with Sian carrying her baby bump.

Sian said on-air that it has been "an absolute pleasure and honour to share this pregnancy with you all".

Things got emotional on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

"Before I go off on baby leave I've decided I want to share one more thing with everyone," she started.

"We are a family. And I have told my nearest and dearest what me and Jake are having because we did find out the sex...So I've decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me, I'm gonna tell you what I'm having."

She exclaimed: "It's a girl!" Which was of course followed by lots of screams from Jordan and Chris as well as a whole lot of confetti, in true Capital style.

Sian announces the sex of her baby 🥺

"You're going to have the most amazing time, I've got a little girl myself. She's now nine but watching her grow up has been so special for me," Chris told her.

He said he's had the "best time" raising a little girl which makes him "so excited" for Sian - okay, someone pass the tissues!

To celebrate they followed the baby girl news by playing 'Power' by Little Mix on the show.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.