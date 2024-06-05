Exclusive

Simon Cowell On The Hunt For The Next One Direction

5 June 2024, 11:00 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 11:34

Simon Cowell is looking for the next big group of megastars
Simon Cowell is looking for the next big group of megastars. Picture: Getty/Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

14 years after launching One Direction, Simon Cowell told us he's looking for the next big boyband.

On Wednesday 5th June, Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby was blessed by the grace of record executive and TV icon Simon Cowell who had some big news to announce.

14 years ago Simon launched the world's biggest boyband, One Direction, which also launched mega solo careers for Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - and now he's looking to it all over again.

This summer the music mogul will be throwing it back to the good ol' days and hosting a series of nationwide auditions to find his next band of superstars.

Simon said he's doing this because "every generation deserves a megastar boyband". "We decided a year ago there hasn't been a successful big boyband since One Direction," he told us.

One Direction were formed in 2010 by Simon Cowell
One Direction were formed in 2010 by Simon Cowell. Picture: Getty

So he and his team have set aside some time to discover the next big talent. And that time is now!

"The industry tends to focus on solo artists - so it usually takes someone from outside to put a group together," he said, before adding: "Nothing beats the fun of being in a group, touring the world and performing for thousands – and it’s also a brilliant launchpad for a solo career.

"When you have a great group, it’s like lightning in a bottle but there’s no magic formula and a fair bit of luck involved!”

There are already auditions scheduled in Newcastle, Liverpool, Dublin and London which you can sign up to by going to simonneedsyou.com.

Before speaking to us, Simon shocked Londoners by erecting a mammoth billboard sign that read: "Simon needs you! Future megastars wanted for new boyband. No time wasters."

Simon Cowell talks new boyband show, and how he built a bathroom for The X Factor!

Unlike his televised quests for the next big talent, the Britain's Got Talent judge's search will have no audience vote or shiny showbiz element as he's looking to 'return to core talent discovery, focussing on unearthing stars who will make their mark on a generation'.

London based film production company Box To Box are going to be following Simon's journey to the next 1D for a potential documentary series.

Harry Styles has become an international star off the back of One Direction
Harry Styles has become an international star off the back of One Direction. Picture: Getty

To attract talent, Simon has placed emphasis on how a group can help catapult a person's successful solo career.

He said: "A huge number of solo artists began their journey in a group and have achieved great success, including Beyonce, Sir Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, and our very own One Direction boy [Harry Styles].

"Even artists who came from High School Musical were effectively launched from groups."

One of you could be in Simon's next band, so he told our listeners: "You have to get our of your bedroom and you've got to come along and audition."

