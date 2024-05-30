How To Do A Harry Styles Hometown Tour Of Holmes Chapel

30 May 2024, 12:15

Harry Styles' hometown is offering a free guided walking tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Harry Styles' hometown is running expert tours of Holmes Chapel, the place he grew up.

Harry Styles’ fans love for the pop star has reached new heights and now anyone interested in the ‘As It Was’ singer as far as his upbringing and even the first job he had in a bakery, can embark on an expert guided walking tour of Holmes Chapel, the village where he grew up.

The Cheshire village is offering tours which start next week and will take fans around sites including Twemlow Viaduct, the famous ‘Harry’s Wall’ where the mega star, who's newly single after splitting from Taylor Russell, had his first kiss, and Mandeville’s bakery, where he worked part-time.

A number of superfans have signed up to lead the tours, put together by a not-for-profit organisation.

But how can you do a Harry Styles tour of Holmes Chapel and where should you go in the town where Harry grew up if you’re a superfan? Here’s what you need to know.

Harry Styles' fans can visit Holmes Chapel for an official walking tour. Picture: Getty

Did Harry Styles live in Holmes Chapel?

Harry spent most of his childhood in Holmes Chapel, after moving there with his mum Anne and sister Gemma when he was little, although he was born in Redditch in Worcestershire.

He attended Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and worked in a local bakery until the age of 16, before his life took a star-studded turn into the spotlight when he auditioned for The X Factor and was put in One Direction.

Harry Styles' hometown has become a tourist hot spot. Picture: Getty

Where to go in Holmes Chapel for Harry Styles fans

Here are the places fans should visit if they want to see trace Harry's footsteps in his hometown:

  • Harry’s Wall (Twemlow Viaduct)
  • Mandeville’s Bakery
  • Fortune City Chinese Restaurant

The Harry Styles’ official walking tour takes fans around the pretty Cheshire Village of Holmes Chapel where Harry grew up. The Harry ‘hot spots’ are the Chinese restaurant where he apparently once took Taylor Swift, ‘Harry’s Wall’ aka the Twemlow Viaduct where he had his first kiss, which is actually just a bridge. Harry wrote his name on the wall and since then fans from around the world have ventured to the site to write their names next to his.

‘Treat People with Kindness’, a song from Harry’s sophomore album ‘Fine Line’, is written all around the wall, as well as fans’ messages, names and drawings of heir hands.

The bakery where Harry worked as a teenager is also a tourist attraction, W.Mandeville. Harry’s job there has been brilliant for the business as fans flock to see the location of their idol’s first job. The bakery even has a cardboard cut-out of Harry in his apron for tourists who pop in.

Holmes Chapel is offering guided walking tours. Picture: Getty

What is the Harry Styles Holmes Chapel tour?

After Harry fans risked life and limb to get to ‘Harry’s Wall’, the community organised an official tour of Harry’s hometown Holmes Chapel.

Organised by The Holmes Chapel Partnership, volunteers have come up with a safe route for fans to follow as part of their ‘Safe Walking Routes’ project. It takes fans on the safest walking route from Holmes Chapel train station to all the Harry hotspots which we've listed above.

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

