Who Is Harry Styles' Girlfriend? One Direction Star’s Relationship History Revealed
13 January 2020, 11:16 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 11:21
Harry Styles broke up with Camille Rowe in 2018 but who else has been his girlfriend? And is he currently single? Everything you need to know about the 1D singer’s love life.
Harry Styles' latest album 'Fine Line' is thought to include a number of songs about his past relationship with Camille Rowe, leading fans to speculate whether any more of the star's tracks are about former loves.
And when he appeared alongside Kendall Jenner on The Late Late Show with James Corden, it had fans questioning whether the two ever dated and if Haz is seeing anyone at the moment.
So who is the One Direction star dating, and who else has Harry dated?
Here’s his relationship history according to reports:
Harry Styles and Camille Rowe
Harry and Victoria's Secret model Camille dated for a year, breaking up when he wrapped his world tour in 2018.
They managed to keep their romance under wraps the entire time, but the pair proved to be serious after the model met Harry's family ahead of his concert in Paris in March 2018.
His song 'Falling' from his second album, 'Fine Line', is thought to be about his relationship with Camille.
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner
The singer and younger sibling of Kim Kardashian were pictured going on numerous dates together and were thought to be ‘dating’ in 2015 and rekindled a year later.
Despite their split the pair remained good friends, something which they proved when Harry took over hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s relationship
It was the relationship no one saw coming until Harry and Taylor were spotted in Central Park together.
However, their romance was short, but of course ended up with some great music from them both.
Harry and Caroline Flack
Hazza and the Flack caused headlines everywhere with reports they were dating as their 14-year age gap was hard for many to understand.
However, both of them have said very fond things about the romance and insist they had no regrets.
Erin Foster and Harry Styles
With age not being an issue for Harry, he was also linked to Erin in 2014, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s ex step sister.
With a 12 year age difference, the pair didn’t seem to get very serious.
Georgia Fowler and Harry Styles
Harry has been linked to a few Victoria’s Secret models in his time and Georgia from New Zealand was another hot model.
It’s even thought Harry’s song 'Kiwi' was about her.
