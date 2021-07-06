Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde's PDA Yacht Photos In Italy Sends Fans Into Meltdown

6 July 2021, 16:13

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's PDA snaps in Italy have gone viral
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's PDA snaps in Italy have gone viral. Picture: Getty/PA
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are living it up together in Italy together and photos of them kissing on a yacht has sent people into a frenzy.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship seems to be hotting up after they were spotted getting super cosy during their holiday in Italy.

The Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars, who have been dating for around six months now, have been vacationing on the Tuscan coast in celebration of the singer wrapping his upcoming movie, My Policeman.

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Get Serious Amid "Deep Connection"

And judging by these photos of Harry and Olivia, their relationship is going from strength to strength as they can’t keep their hands off each other - awh!

The snaps are said to have been taken in Monte Argentario in Southern Tuscany, while the couple were seen on a yacht, dancing, kissing, reading and cuddling throughout the day.

Harry Styles was spotted smooching girlfriend Olivia Wilde in Italy
Harry Styles was spotted smooching girlfriend Olivia Wilde in Italy. Picture: PA

According to this publication, they were also seen in Porto Ercole, with a source saying: “Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason [Sudeikis].

“Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry.”

Unsurprisingly, the pictures of Harry and Olivia smooching sent fans into meltdown, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

“Harry styles is on a yacht with olivia wilde and i’m at my minimum wage job crying,” tweeted one fan.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles spent quality time on a yacht in Tuscany
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles spent quality time on a yacht in Tuscany. Picture: PA

“Harry styles and olivia wilde dancing on a yacht in italy, who is doing it like her and when is it my turn…” said another.

A third joked: “Harry Styles out here living life on a yacht with Olivia Wilde while we’re just staring at our screens waiting still waiting for the new Love on Tour dates.”

It’s fair to say they’ve probably become the most clicked-on pictures of 2021 so far!

