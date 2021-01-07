Harry Styles And New Girlfriend Olivia Wilde: Inside Their Surprise New Romance

7 January 2021, 11:06

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are a surprise new celebrity couple
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are a surprise new celebrity couple. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and 'new girlfriend' Olivia Wilde are the celebrity couple we didn’t see coming, and the Don’t Worry, Darling stars look loved up already.

News Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are dating shocked fans when pictures of the Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars holding hands emerged but it looks like the couple are already pretty serious.

The stars appeared to confirm they’re together when they were pictured holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding and photos have since surfaced of the ‘Adore You’ singer with his arm around the actress.

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde ‘Had Help From James Corden’ In Keeping Romance 'Secret'

But where did it all begin for Harry, 26, and Olivia, 36? Let’s take a closer look at this surprise celebrity couple’s blossoming relationship…

How did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde meet?

Harry and Olivia, who split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis in 2019, met when they began working together on new movie Don’t Worry, Darling, which Olivia is both starring in and directing.

When she booked Harry, who replaces Shia LeBouf, she said she did a little “victory dance” as she was so excited to have him involved in the film.

In an interview with Vogue she said: “We knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on set of Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on set of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Have Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde confirmed their relationship?

Harry and Olivia are yet to publicly address whether they’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend, but the pictures of the couple seem to prove the rumours.

The pair have been pictured on a few occasions holding hands and looking close, but whether they’ll speak out on their romance remains to be seen.

Olivia Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis. Picture: Getty

What has been the reaction from fans about Harry and Olivia’s relationship?

Harry’s fans are obviously heartbroken to see their idol dating someone new, but are nonetheless happy for the One Direction star.

Meanwhile, some continue to deny the fact Harry and Olivia are a couple, claiming they’re “just holding hands” and that the pop star “holds hands with everyone.”

An old interview in which Harry says he has “a lot of friends, some of whom are women and apparently I’m dating all of them” has also since resurfaced, with thousands of fans sharing it when the pictures of the Don’t Worry, Darling stars first emerged.

We’ll just have to watch this space!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News

More News

See more More News

Kanye West is residing at his Wyoming ranch as his divorce from Kim Kardashian gets underway

Inside Kanye West’s Wyoming Ranch With Acres Of Land And Two Lakes

Zayn is dropping 'Vibez' and a rumoured album

Zayn Announces He's Dropping Track 'Vibez' With 'Album To Follow'

Zayn Malik

Zayn fans are convinced he has his third album on the way

Zayn Malik's New Album Is Coming: Title, Release Date And All The Details So Far

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2016

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met & How Long Have They Been Together?

Zayn Malik

Zara Holland has been ordered to pay a £4,500 fine for breaking Covid laws.

Love Island’s Zara Holland Avoids Jail Time But Is Ordered To Pay Fine After Breaking Covid Laws In Barbados
The Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out across mass vaccination centres

Mass Covid Vaccination Centres Announced Across England

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover