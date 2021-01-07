Harry Styles And New Girlfriend Olivia Wilde: Inside Their Surprise New Romance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are a surprise new celebrity couple. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and 'new girlfriend' Olivia Wilde are the celebrity couple we didn’t see coming, and the Don’t Worry, Darling stars look loved up already.

News Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are dating shocked fans when pictures of the Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars holding hands emerged but it looks like the couple are already pretty serious.

The stars appeared to confirm they’re together when they were pictured holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding and photos have since surfaced of the ‘Adore You’ singer with his arm around the actress.

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde ‘Had Help From James Corden’ In Keeping Romance 'Secret'

But where did it all begin for Harry, 26, and Olivia, 36? Let’s take a closer look at this surprise celebrity couple’s blossoming relationship…

How did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde meet?

Harry and Olivia, who split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis in 2019, met when they began working together on new movie Don’t Worry, Darling, which Olivia is both starring in and directing.

When she booked Harry, who replaces Shia LeBouf, she said she did a little “victory dance” as she was so excited to have him involved in the film.

In an interview with Vogue she said: “We knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on set of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Have Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde confirmed their relationship?

Harry and Olivia are yet to publicly address whether they’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend, but the pictures of the couple seem to prove the rumours.

The pair have been pictured on a few occasions holding hands and looking close, but whether they’ll speak out on their romance remains to be seen.

Olivia Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis. Picture: Getty

What has been the reaction from fans about Harry and Olivia’s relationship?

Harry’s fans are obviously heartbroken to see their idol dating someone new, but are nonetheless happy for the One Direction star.

Meanwhile, some continue to deny the fact Harry and Olivia are a couple, claiming they’re “just holding hands” and that the pop star “holds hands with everyone.”

An old interview in which Harry says he has “a lot of friends, some of whom are women and apparently I’m dating all of them” has also since resurfaced, with thousands of fans sharing it when the pictures of the Don’t Worry, Darling stars first emerged.

We’ll just have to watch this space!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News