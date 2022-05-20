Harry Styles Tells Us What He’s ‘Daydreaming’ About In New ‘Harry’s House’ Lyrics

Harry Styles' track 'Daydreaming' has been a huge hit with fans. Picture: Getty



Harry Styles’ ‘Daydreaming’ on Harry’s House is on constant repeat.

Harry Styles dropped his hotly-anticipated third album ‘Harry’s House’ on May 20 and I think we can all agree ‘Daydreaming’ is a golden track.

The Side B bop is also track nine (for anyone who hasn’t listened to the piece of art yet) and the lyrics are just as melodically pleasing as the production.

Harry sings about love and craving it from a partner, telling them, ‘give me all of your love, give me something to dream about’.

It’s been one of the most hyped songs from the former One Direction star's new project, and even the star’s stylist and good pal Harry Lambert named ‘Daydreaming’ as one of his top four bops from the album!

It has received a lot of praise for its catchiness, with some fans even comparing it to his hit ‘Watermelon Sugar’ from his second album ‘Fine Line’.

Let’s take a look into the ‘Daydreaming’ meaning and the full lyrics to the bop…

Harry Styles' new song 'Daydreaming' has fans obsessed. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles’ ‘Daydreaming’ about?

‘Daydreaming’ details the attachment to a partner and not being able to get enough of them - which goes pretty hand-in-hand with a lot of Harry’s other bops about love on the album.

The track is infused with an 80s inspiration, thanks to the production by frequent collaborators Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

The track also samples the 1978 song by Brothers Johnson ‘Ain’t We Funkin’ Now’, showing Harry is never short of being inspired by former generations of music, which we love about him btw.

'Daydreaming' is the ninth track on 'Harry's House'. Picture: @harrystyles/Twitter

What are the lyrics to Harry Styles ‘Daydreaming’?

[Intro]

Ooh

Ooh



[Verse 1]

Livin' in a daydream

She said, ’'Love me like you pay me'’

You know I'll be gone for so long

So give me all of your love, give me somethin' to dream about



[Chorus]

Ooh



[Verse 2]

Stayin' till the morning

'Cause, baby, lovin' is the real thing

It just feels right

When you give me all of your love, give me somethin' to dream about

(All of your love, give me somethin' to dream about)

So give me all of your love, give me somethin’ to dream about

[Chorus]

Ooh

Oh, no

Yeah

Yeah



[Bridge]

Livin’ in a daydream

Livin' in a daydream

Livin’ in a daydream

Give me all of your love, give me somethin' to dream about



[Chorus]

Livin' in a daydream

Livin' in a daydream (It’s alright)

Livin' in a daydream

(Give me all of your love, give me somethin' to dream about)

Give me all of your love

Ooh (Give me all of your love, give me somethin' to dream about)

Ooh (It's alright)

Woo (Give me all of your love, give me somethin' to dream about)

Ah

