Olivia Wilde Is Helping Harry Styles Bag More Roles In Hollywood

Harry Styles is cracking Hollywood. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde is helping boyfriend Harry Styles buckle down on his film career as they pursue more leading roles for the pop star.

Harry Styles' film credits have quickly stacked up in the past year as he dominates the charts as well as the screen.

Hotly-anticipated flicks such as Don't Worry, Darling and My Policeman are both rumoured for Autumn releases – but apparently, his filmography will soon grow...

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 37, is reportedly helping Harry, 28, crack Hollywood in an even bigger way, believing that "the sky’s the limit for him.”

Olivia Wilde is reportedly helping with her boyfriend's career. Picture: Alamy

An insider spoke about the power couples approach to the film business, revealing to Geo News: "This could be Harry’s breakout role, and Olivia is hell-bent on getting the awards-giving bodies and festivals excited about him."

The actress-turned-director is reportedly “going all out to promote the project for Harry’s sake.”

Harry and Olivia met when they began working together on the upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling, which Olivia is both starring in and directing.

When the 37-year-old booked the 'Golden' singer she claimed she did a little “victory dance” as she was so excited to have him involved in the film – we understand!

Harry Styles filmed My Policeman throughout 2021. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles entered the Marvel Universe in 2021. Picture: Marvel

“She’s a master socializer and schmoozer and is quietly urging movie honchos to cast him in more leading roles," the source revealed.

The supportive girlfriend is reportedly behind the pop sensation every step of the way, with the source continuing: "Olivia believes in Harry, body and soul, and thinks the sky’s the limit for him.”

The former One Direction member has dabbled in acting before, portraying a soldier in 2017’s action epic Dunkirk. More recently he entered the Marvel universe as Eros in Eternals – but in 2022 he will be debuting in his first main role.

Harry Styles has many movie credits to his name already. Picture: Alamy

Don’t Worry Darling is slated to come out in September, the psychological thriller sees the star act opposite Florence Pugh and is, of course, directed by his partner in crime.

The aforementioned My Policeman – the flick where he acted alongside Emma Corrin – is also headed to theatres later on this year.

We have a feeling this is just the beginning of a very fruitful film career for Styles...

