Who Is Olivia Wilde? Harry Styles’ Director’s Age & Net Worth Revealed

Olivia Wilde's age and net worth revealed. Picture: PA images

Olivia Wilde was recently photographed holding hands with Harry Styles at a mutual friends wedding, leading fans to wonder if she is his girlfriend. But who is she? What’s her age and net worth? And does she have kids?

Olivia Wilde has had an incredible career as an actress and filmmaker and she’s currently working on her latest production, Don’t Worry, Darling, which features Harry Styles, who she was recently photographed holding hands with, and Florence Pugh.

But who is she? Let’s take a look at her age, net worth and kids…

Olivia Wilde was photographed holding hands with Harry Styles. But who is she? Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Who is Olivia Wilde?

Olivia Wilde is a filmmaker and actress.

Is Olivia Wilde Harry Styles’ girlfriend?

It has not been confirmed in Olivia Wilde is Harry Styles’ girlfriend but the pair were recently photographed holding hands, sending the rumour-mill into overdrive.

How old is Olivia Wilde? What’s her age?

Olivia Wilde is 34 years old.

Is Olivia Wilde married?

Olivia Wilde is not married but she has been in the past. In 2003, when she was 19 years old, she married an Italian filmmaker named Tao Ruspoli.

What is Olivia Wilde’s net worth?

Olivia Wilde reportedly has a net worth of £20million.

Olivia Wilde has two children. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

What is Olivia Wilde's Instagram?

Olivia Wilde's Instagram handle is @oliviawilde and she currently has 3.6million followers.

Does Olivia Wilde have kids?

Yes. Olivia has two children: a son, Otis, and a daughter, Daisy.

