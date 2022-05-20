Harry Styles’ ‘Satellite’ Lyrics Has Sent Fans Into Orbit

20 May 2022, 12:41

Harry Styles talks about failed love in 'Satellite'
Harry Styles talks about failed love in 'Satellite'. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans can't stop talking about the eleventh track of 'Harry's House' – here is the lyrical deep dive into Harry Styles' 'Satellite'...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles' album is finally here and we're already pouring over the lyrics!

The hotly-anticipated third studio record, 'Harry's House', dropped in the early hours of May 20, and it didn't take long for fans to listen through all 13 tracks from his HS3 era.

Harry Styles Reunites With His Lion Ring After Losing It At Coachella

An avalanche of thoughts from the early wave of listeners took to Twitter to give 'Satellite' some love as it's become a rapid fan-favourite.

The synth-infused track explores an ill-fated love affair and follows Harry's realisation that the romance in question has him 'spinning round' – here's the lyrical lowdown...

Harry Styles dropped his third album 'Harry's House' on May 20
Harry Styles dropped his third album 'Harry's House' on May 20. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles' 'Satellite' about?

The earworm track is about the space one can feel in a cyclic relationship, feeling like the dating dance is going "round and round".

Track 11 on 'Harry's House' hinges on the analogy of a satellite – which is an object in orbit, at a fixed distance from a planet or moon – in the tune, the 28-year-old star alleges that there's an impenetrable separation between him and his lover.

The Don't Worry, Darling actor poses serval questions throughout the bop, asking his partner: "Am I bothering you? Do you wanna talk?"

Harry Styles' album features thirteen brand-new tracks
Harry Styles' album features thirteen brand-new tracks. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

This isn't the first time Harry has branded the dating world as repetitive, in the penultimate track on the record, 'Boyfriends', he sings "And you know the game's nevеr ending".

Despite the sombre and soothing start to 'Satellite', the chorus erupts into an upbeat and undeniably catchy hook that shows the singer's frustrations with the space within the affair.

"Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in / I can see you're lonely down there / Don't you know that I am right here?"

Harry Styles’ ‘Satellite’ Full Lyrics

You got a new life

Am I bothering you? Do you wanna talk?

We share the last line

Then we drink the wall till we wanna talk

I go round and round

Satellite

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

(Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya)

I'm in an LA mood I don't wanna talk to you

She said, ''Give me a day or two''

I go round and round

Satellite

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

Right here, right here

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya

I'm here, right here

Wishin' I could be there for ya

Be there for ya

Be there for ya (For ya)

For ya (Be there for ya)

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (Spinnin' out, waitin')

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here? (Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya)

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (For ya, for ya, for ya)

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (For ya, for ya, for ya)

I can see you're lonely down there (Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya)

Don't you know that I am right here?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Harry Styles in the studio making 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Shares Unseen Photos Documenting The Making Of ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles auditioned to play Elvis in a biopic but the role went to Austin Butler

Harry Styles Almost Played Elvis Presley In New Biopic & Dished On What The Audition Entailed
Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Harry Styles' track 'Daydreaming' has been a huge hit with fans

Harry Styles Tells Us What He’s ‘Daydreaming’ About In New ‘Harry’s House’ Lyrics

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star