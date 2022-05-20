Harry Styles’ ‘Satellite’ Lyrics Has Sent Fans Into Orbit

Harry Styles talks about failed love in 'Satellite'. Picture: Getty

Fans can't stop talking about the eleventh track of 'Harry's House' – here is the lyrical deep dive into Harry Styles' 'Satellite'...

Harry Styles' album is finally here and we're already pouring over the lyrics!

The hotly-anticipated third studio record, 'Harry's House', dropped in the early hours of May 20, and it didn't take long for fans to listen through all 13 tracks from his HS3 era.

An avalanche of thoughts from the early wave of listeners took to Twitter to give 'Satellite' some love as it's become a rapid fan-favourite.

The synth-infused track explores an ill-fated love affair and follows Harry's realisation that the romance in question has him 'spinning round' – here's the lyrical lowdown...

Harry Styles dropped his third album 'Harry's House' on May 20. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles' 'Satellite' about?

The earworm track is about the space one can feel in a cyclic relationship, feeling like the dating dance is going "round and round".

Track 11 on 'Harry's House' hinges on the analogy of a satellite – which is an object in orbit, at a fixed distance from a planet or moon – in the tune, the 28-year-old star alleges that there's an impenetrable separation between him and his lover.

The Don't Worry, Darling actor poses serval questions throughout the bop, asking his partner: "Am I bothering you? Do you wanna talk?"

Harry Styles' album features thirteen brand-new tracks. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

This isn't the first time Harry has branded the dating world as repetitive, in the penultimate track on the record, 'Boyfriends', he sings "And you know the game's nevеr ending".

Despite the sombre and soothing start to 'Satellite', the chorus erupts into an upbeat and undeniably catchy hook that shows the singer's frustrations with the space within the affair.

"Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in / I can see you're lonely down there / Don't you know that I am right here?"

Harry Styles’ ‘Satellite’ Full Lyrics

You got a new life

Am I bothering you? Do you wanna talk?

We share the last line

Then we drink the wall till we wanna talk

I go round and round

Satellite

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

(Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya)

I'm in an LA mood I don't wanna talk to you

She said, ''Give me a day or two''

I go round and round

Satellite

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

Right here, right here

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya

I'm here, right here

Wishin' I could be there for ya

Be there for ya

Be there for ya (For ya)

For ya (Be there for ya)

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (Spinnin' out, waitin')

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here? (Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya)

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (For ya, for ya, for ya)

I can see you're lonely down there

Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (For ya, for ya, for ya)

I can see you're lonely down there (Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya)

Don't you know that I am right here?

