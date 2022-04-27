Here's What Happened In The New Don't Worry, Darling Trailer

27 April 2022

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Warner Bros
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh look like a couple with a secret in a new still from Don’t Worry, Darling – a snapshot released alongside an exclusive trailer of the movie shown to one lucky group of viewers.

Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling, is months away from release and we’ve finally been treated to a still from the movie.

At Tuesday’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas Wilde shared a new trailer for the film – which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh – and viewers were apparently left hot and bothered by the clip.

Well, Harry did warn us that both Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman are NSFW.

Florence Pugh stars alongside Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling
Florence Pugh stars alongside Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty
Olivia Wilde shared a clip of Don't Worry, darling at CinemaCon
Olivia Wilde shared a clip of Don't Worry, darling at CinemaCon. Picture: Getty

The snippet reportedly began with the on-screen husband and wife, Jack and Alice, cuddling in bed before moving onto risqué scenes.

Multiple sex scenes are said to have made the cut in the sneak preview of the movie, which is set in a utopian experimental community in the 1950’s and follows’s housewife Alice as she grows suspicious of her husband Jack and his glamorous company.

A still from the psychological thriller was also released, showing Harry and Florence laying in bed, staring into each other’s eyes.

The latest trailer is yet to be shared to the public but multiple reports claim sex scenes between Harry and Florence are dotted through the new clip, including one with Chris Pine’s character Frank in the same room.

2022 is set to be a big year for Harry Styles with his new movies and third album
2022 is set to be a big year for Harry Styles with his new movies and third album. Picture: Getty

Don’t Worry, Darling is tipped for release in September 2022.

Olivia promised the film ‘is asking the question of, What are you willing to sacrifice in order to do what’s right? If you really think about it, are you willing to blow up the system that serves you?’

