All The Albums Coming Out In 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

All of the biggest 2022 albums... Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here are all the albums set to make a splash this year, from 'Harry's House' to Lizzo's first album in three years – here's everything you need to know...

2022 has been a big year for music thus far, and it's only going to get bigger!

A slew of your favourite pop stars are releasing records throughout Spring and Summer, such as Harry Styles' with his hotly-anticipated third studio album as well as the rumoured releases from Taylor Swift's vault!

Every genre is set to be treated with a drop by some incredible artists, from Lizzo to Jack Harlow...

Here's your guide to every upcoming album that's set to take 2022 by storm!

Harry Styles leads some of the most exciting 2022 releases with his third solo album. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles to release his highly-awaited third album

It's the year of Harry! The 28-year-old star announced his third studio album 'Harry's House' in March, obviously sending the internet into a tailspin in the process.

Harry dropped the lead single 'As It Was in April, giving Stylers their first taste of what the HS3 era has to offer!

'Harry's House' drops on May 20, we're more than ready!

'Harry's House' comes out on May 20. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Lizzo to release 'Special' follow-up album to 'Cuz I Love You'

We're finally getting a new LP from Lizzo!

The 'Juice' songstress announced via her Instagram in April that her fourth album was finished and ready to be released – it's safe to say her fans went wild in the comments, understandably.

'Special' will drop on July 15 and we already can't wait. Lizzo kicked off her new album cycle with the release of the lead single 'About Damn Time' in April.

Lizzo's 'Special' comes out on July 15. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Taylor Swift is set to put out another re-recorded album

There's a reason why people call Miss Swift the music industry...

As we're sure you're aware, Taylor embarked upon a very busy release schedule since she decided to re-record and release her first five albums after her former record company sold the masters to her music catalogue.

The first record to get the 'Taylor's Version' treatment was 'Fearless', a country album originally from 2008 that was reimagined in April 2021.

Fans think Taylor Swift will be dropping another re-recording in 2022. Picture: Alamy

The songstress has since treated fans to reimagined works of 'Fearless' (2008) and 'Red' (2012) – but what's next?

Taylor's dedicated fan base constantly has their eyes peeled for her Easter eggs, with Swifties theorising that the next albums could be '1989' or 'Speak Now'.

Considering there was just a seven-month gap between the release of her first two 'Taylor's Version' albums, it's highly likely that we'll be getting at least one nostalgic record from the pop sensation.

Could Taylor Swift put out '1989 (Taylor's Version)' next? Picture: Alamy

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow is set to put out his sophomore album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' on May 6!

The 24-year-old rapper has been releasing music since 2014, with six mixtapes, two EPs and one studio record under his belt already!

'First Class', the second single from the upcoming album instantly took the internet by storm as it quickly became a viral TikTok sound – getting us all excited for his May drop!

Jack Harlow's 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' comes out on May 6. Picture: Jack Harlow/Instagram

Jack Harlow's gearing up for the release of his second studio record. Picture: Alamy

Florence & the Machine

Florence & the Machine will be putting out her first project in four years with LP 'Dance Fever'. Her fifth studio record will be available to stream on May 13!

Florence Welch and her band have already shared four singles from the upcoming release, kicking off the slew of releases with lead single 'King'.

Craig David

Craig David has released a whopping seven albums throughout his career and he's gearing up to another this year!

The singer-songwriter teased the record back in October with the single 'Who You Are', a collaboration with MNEK.

The 40-year-old's eighth studio album '22' will be dropping on May 13.

Albums already released in 2022:

'Donda 2' – Kanye West (February 22)

'Crash' – Charli XCX (March 18)

'Familia' – Camila Cabello (April 18)

We'll keep this page updated with all your favourite pop star's upcoming projects!

