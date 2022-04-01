Exclusive

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

By Capital FM

Harry Styles joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Friday morning, where he spilled on the sex scenes in his upcoming films, ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ and ‘My Policeman.’

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles hopped online for a chat with Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay on the day his new single ‘As It Was’ dropped, and as well as his upcoming album he also opened up about some of his other massive projects for 2022; movies My Policeman and Don’t Worry, Darling.

Following reports My Policeman includes some racy scenes, Roman asked the former One Direction singer which of his new films are safe to watch with his parents, Martin and Shirley Kemp.

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

And Harry confessed neither! He warned: “I don’t know if you can watch either with your parents – I’m gonna have to do another one.”

Harry Styles joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Global

Roman Kemp quizzed Harry Styles on his sex scenes. Picture: Global

Roman, desperate to have a comfortable movie night with his mum, replied: “You’re gonna have to do another one, so that Shirley Kemp can watch a film with me!”

He also quizzed the ‘As It Was’ singer on how the intimate scenes are filmed, following reports a ‘deflated netball’ was used in Bridgerton.

Harry revealed that, while he’s never made use of the deflated netball, they made use of their trusting relationship on-set for the films, in which he stars alongside the likes of Emma Corrin and David Dawson in My Policeman, and Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry, Darling.

“I’ve personally had no experience with a netball,” Harry explained. “It depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is.

My Policeman is coming out later in 2022. Picture: Getty

“All I can say, from my experience, is that we were very lucky to have a trusting relationship with the people we were working with and that kind of came first. It was all discussed and all was it ‘ok, above the filming, above the camera, it’s me and you and we trust each other and at any point we can stop whenever’ and all that kind of stuff.

“I’d never done that before, on camera at least.”

Harry joined the show ahead of his Coachella rehearsals next week, which will see him make his debut at the iconic US festival on April 15 before a second performance on the 22nd.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital