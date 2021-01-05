Don’t Worry Darling: Release Date, Trailers, Cast And All You Need To Know

5 January 2021, 13:31

Don't Worry, Darling is said to have a 2021 release date
Don't Worry, Darling is said to have a 2021 release date. Picture: Getty

Don’t Worry, Darling, starring Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, is under production – but when is it coming out, is there a trailer, and who is in the cast? Here’s the lowdown on the new film.

Don’t Worry, Darling is one of the 2021 film releases hotly anticipated for this year, with a star-studded cast including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and more.

The psychological thriller will see Florence as an “unhappy housewife” who begins to question her sanity when she notices strange happenings in her community.

Harry Styles Fans Defend Singer After Olivia Wilde Dating Rumours

Harry Styles plays Jack in Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles plays Jack in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Harry plays Jack, her beloved husband who is hiding a dark secret.

Here are all the details on Don’t Worry, Darling including its release date, who’s in the cast, and everything in between…

Don’t Worry, Darling release date

Don’t Worry, Darling doesn’t yet have a release date confirmed, but it’s tipped to be coming out at the end of 2021.

The movie began filming in September 2020, with a brief, two-week pause on production after a member on set tested positive for coronavirus.

Don’t Worry, Darling cast

Little is known at the time of writing about all of the characters the cast will play, but here’s which actors you'll see back on the big screen:

- Chris Pine

- Olivia Wilde

- Florence Pugh

- Gemma Chan

- Nick Kroll

- Harry Styles

- Douglas Smith

- KiKi Layne

- Timothy Simons

- Kate Berlant

- Asif Ali

- Dita Von Teese

- Sydney Chandler

- Ari’el Satchel

Is there a trailer for Don’t Worry, Darling?

A trailer for Don’t Worry, Darling is yet to be shared as it’s too early in the production phase.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more updates on the film!

