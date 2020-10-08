Don’t Worry, Darling Cast: From Harry Styles And Gemma Chan To KiKi Layne And Florence Pugh

The cast of Don't Worry, Darling is a star-studded one. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles will take on the role of Jack in upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling, which Olivia Wilde is directing as well as starring in.

Although the film is in the very early stages of production, more cast members have been announced after it was revealed in September One Direction star Harry would be taking a lead role opposite Florence Pugh.

Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Rehearsing For 'Don't Worry Darling' Film In LA

There is also little known about the plot of Don’t Worry, Darling, but it’s so far been described as a ‘psychological thriller’ set in a utopian community in the Californian desert in the 1950s.

The story will reportedly centre on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing secret about what she thought was her perfect life.

Harry is rumoured to play Florence Pugh’s husband, taking over the role from Shia LaBeouf who had to drop out due to schedule clashes.

Here’s who we know so far is in the cast of Don’t Worry, Darling:

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh will star as Harry Styles' character's wife. Picture: Getty

Florence will apparently play Alice, the housewife at the centre of the thriller and wife of Harry’s character Jack.

Viewers may have seen Florence in films such as Little Women and Fighting with My Family, and in 2016 she appeared in ITV drama Marcella.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Olivia is both directing, producing and starring in Don’t Worry, Darling.

Details about Olivia’s character are yet to be revealed.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine is on the cast of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Chris’ name is also on the Don’t Worry, Darling cast list but information on his role is yet to be spilled.

The actor his best known for Star Trek, Wonder Woman, and This Means War.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is taking on his second big acting role. Picture: Getty

Harry is thought to be playing Jack, Florence’s character’s husband in the new film who “loves his wife dearly but is hiding a dark secret from her.”

This will be Harry’s second movie role after starring in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in 2017 to rave reviews.

KiKi Layne

KiKi Layne has also joined the cast of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

KiKi Layne was one of the later names to be announced for Don’t Worry, Darling, so there’s little known about the character she’ll be playing.

The actress has previously starred in If Beale Street Could Talk and The Old Guard.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan will join pal Harry Styles on the cast of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

A good friend of Mr Styles, Gemma Chan was another late confirmation on the cast, with her part on the film revealed just a few weeks before production is scheduled to begin.

Viewers may have seen Gemma in TV series Humans, Thunderbirds Are Go, and Crazy Rich Asians.

