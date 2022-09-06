What’s Really Going On With Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde? The Don’t Worry Darling Feud Rumours Explained

Everything you need to know about the alleged Don't Worry, Darling feud between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The cast of Don’t Worry, Darling are said to be in a feud, but what’s really happening with Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles?

The upcoming release of Don’t Worry, Darling has been plagued with rumours of a feud between co-stars Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Not a lot is known about what’s been taking place behind closed doors, but that hasn’t stopped a serious amount of speculation circulating online, with people trying to uncover the reasons behind the alleged feud with the cast on set.

4 Harry Styles, Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde Talking Points After Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

Despite director Olivia recently shutting down rumours of any disagreements between her cast members, the stars’ evening at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night has reignited rumours of a feud.

Here’s the lowdown on what everyone is saying so far about the alleged Don’t Worry, Darling fallout…

What’s going on between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles?

Reports suggest that the rumoured feud first began gaining attention when Florence didn’t promote DWD, unlike her promotion for her other projects.

These rumours were then fuelled when other reports suggested that Florence was ‘uncomfortable’ with Olivia’s relationship with now-boyfriend Harry, as some sources claim the pair were growing close on set after the director’s split from Jason Sudeikis.

An insider told PageSix: “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry. Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable."

At the time, Florence was still in a relationship with actor Zach Braff, who is good friends with Jason.

The drama then continued last month when Olivia said in a chat with Variety that she had fired Shia LaBeouf as the film’s leading man, saying his “creative process... seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances," to which Shia responded by sharing a video of the director begging him to return to the project.

Shia said: “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse," before showing a clip of Olivia saying in the message: “I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out.

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

“The internet feeds itself and i dont feel the need to contribute, i think is sufficiently well nourished”



- Olivia Wilde at the Venice Film Festival pic.twitter.com/cdKDVd52LL — Olivia Wilde Updates (@WildeUpdates) September 5, 2022

here is the video of olivia telling shia she wants to work it out and that if “miss flo” could “commit” more than it could happen.



please ignore that hashtag on the video I didn’t put it there. pic.twitter.com/vAQPBqPRYE — sophia (@hellopugh) August 26, 2022

Don't Worry, Darling's Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh kept their distance. Picture: Getty

Olivia then slammed rumours of a feud between her and Florence during a journalist Q&A, saying: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean the internet feeds itself I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished."

Olivia was then asked about Shia LeBeouf, but one of the movie’s aides told the journalist “the question has been answered.”

Despite the quashing of rumours, speculation was once again reignited when Harry, Olivia and Florence noticeably stood and sat apart throughout their entire appearance at the film festival and didn’t acknowledge each other, despite interacting with other cast members.

Florence’s stylist also subtly referenced Olivia’s video to Shia in an Instagram caption of the actress, shadily captioning a photo of her on the red carpet as ‘Miss Flo’, whilst wild rumours spread that Harry appeared to spit on co-star Chris Pine, which is still yet to be deciphered.

The very awkward evening has become the talk of the internet afterwards as many tried to get to the bottom of the drama.

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde still together?

Harry and Olivia have kept their romance out of the limelight since day one, but have been spotted packing on the PDA during romantic getaways as well as the actress’ multiple appearances at Harry’s concerts.

However, their awkward tensions at the Venice Film Festival sparked rumours of a breakup between the pair as they didn’t acknowledge or sit with each other all night, despite having been in a relationship for almost two years.

One fan even claimed after sharing a video on Twitter of the DWD cast on the red carpet that there was a seemingly frosty interaction between Harry and Olivia as the former was allegedly asked to take pictures with her, which he didn’t do.

Split rumours and feud speculation is, of course, yet to be confirmed, but the rumour mill hasn’t stopped.

SOMEONE FROM OLIVIA'S TEAM ASKED HARRY TO TAKE PICTURES WITH HER/STAN NEXT TO HER AND HE SAID NO pic.twitter.com/zNH9rZFTRB — 🍙🛹 FAITH IN THE FUTURE 1ST TRACK (@amitheonlyone_n) September 5, 2022

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital