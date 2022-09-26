Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Behind-The-Scenes Of Don’t Worry Darling Has The Internet Talking

Harry Styles as Jack in Don't Worry, Darling has sent fans into meltdown. Picture: Getty/Warner Bros

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in the newly released thriller Don’t Worry, Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde.

Don’t Worry, Darling recently dropped in theatres after two years in the making, and fans can’t get enough of the thriller starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan; directed by Olivia Wilde.

Leading up to the movie’s release, the film was plagued with feud rumours between Florence and Olivia, however, which was only fuelled by the very awkward Venice Film Festival a few weeks ago.

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Harry Styles And Florence Pugh Join Musical Forces In Don't Worry Darling

The cast has since shut down rumours of any tension between co-stars as some people even speculated if Harry and Olivia, who are said to have grown close while filming DWD together, had split up.

Those rumours have since been rubbished as the couple were recently spotted sharing a kiss on a recent date night in New York, following Harry’s 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden.

Harry Styles stars as Jack in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Olivia Wilde directed and starred in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

In between all the rumours, people haven’t been able to stop talking about the movie for its unique storyline and of course, there have been a string of behind-the-scenes moments that have gone viral online.

One in particular, which shows Olivia leaning on the door of Harry’s character’s car as she directs a scene in the movie, has been sending fans into meltdown.

The clip is only 12 seconds long but still managed to make an array of Harry fans lose their mind over the ‘As It Was’ singer in character as a 1950s Jack.

The cast of Don't Worry, Darling at the Venice Film Festival. Picture: Getty

The video has amassed a huge 2.6million views in a matter of days, as one person said: “See me and Olivia are the same cause I would’ve fell in love with him too like.”

Another commented on how that time was thought to be when the now-couple had first grown close: “It’s so crazy to know that this is the time they started dating or something.”

“This is the best tiktok I’ve ever seen not even being dramatic,” added another, and judging by the other comments, it seems like quite a unanimous opinion!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital