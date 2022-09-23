Harry Styles Honoured For Historic Madison Square Garden Residency With Special Gesture

Harry Styles hit a huge milestone after selling out 15 consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ final show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden was an emotional one!

Harry Styles really is the man of the moment after he was honoured with a very special gesture to commemorate his historic sold-out 15-show Madison Square Garden residency in New York City.

The ‘As It Was’ singer has achieved a hugely incredible milestone in his career after having sold out the venue for 15 nights in a row - which is about 20,000 fans a night BTW.

To celebrate the amazing milestone, Harry was honoured with a sweet gesture by none other than American TV host, Gayle King.

Surprising Harry on stage during his final NYC show, the host and journalist appeared on stage at the end of the show, to tell all concert-goers of the former One Direction star’s incredible achievement, noting that no other artist has ever been able to sell out 15 consecutive days at Madison Square Garden.

Harry Styles celebrated his 15 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

To mark the occasion, Gayle presented a massive gold banner that was raised from the floor up to the roof of the venue, reading: “Harry Styles 15 – 15 Consecutive Nights at the Garden.”

A teary-eyed Harry was then praised by Gayle as he was then seen placing his hand on his heart before going on to thank fans for making the accomplishment possible.

In a very emotional speech, Harry said: “Things like this don’t happen to people like me very often. I just want to thank you all, you’ve changed my life.”

He went on to add that his achievement was a shared one with fans, adding: “Anytime you come to Madison Square Garden I want you to look at that [the banner] and remember it’s because of you.”

Harry Styles is the first artist to sell out 15 consecutive nights at MSG. Picture: TikTok

In between bursts of telling fans how thankful he is, Harry went on to add: “There are so many people in here tonight who have supported me, both professionally and personally throughout my life and I just wanna say to all of you thank you, I would not be on this stage if it wasn’t for you.”

Harry has been making waves in the past year more than ever after continually touring his Love On Tour, dropping his third album ‘Harry’s House’ and starring in two movies; Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

It’s fair to say we’re all super proud!

