Harry Styles Honoured For Historic Madison Square Garden Residency With Special Gesture

23 September 2022, 12:35

Harry Styles hit a huge milestone after selling out 15 consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden
Harry Styles hit a huge milestone after selling out 15 consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ final show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden was an emotional one!

Harry Styles really is the man of the moment after he was honoured with a very special gesture to commemorate his historic sold-out 15-show Madison Square Garden residency in New York City.

The ‘As It Was’ singer has achieved a hugely incredible milestone in his career after having sold out the venue for 15 nights in a row - which is about 20,000 fans a night BTW.

Harry Styles And Florence Pugh Join Musical Forces In Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles' Mum Praises Olivia Wilde Ahead Of Don't Worry Darling's Release

To celebrate the amazing milestone, Harry was honoured with a sweet gesture by none other than American TV host, Gayle King.

Surprising Harry on stage during his final NYC show, the host and journalist appeared on stage at the end of the show, to tell all concert-goers of the former One Direction star’s incredible achievement, noting that no other artist has ever been able to sell out 15 consecutive days at Madison Square Garden.

Harry Styles celebrated his 15 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden
Harry Styles celebrated his 15 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

To mark the occasion, Gayle presented a massive gold banner that was raised from the floor up to the roof of the venue, reading: “Harry Styles 15 – 15 Consecutive Nights at the Garden.”

A teary-eyed Harry was then praised by Gayle as he was then seen placing his hand on his heart before going on to thank fans for making the accomplishment possible.

In a very emotional speech, Harry said: “Things like this don’t happen to people like me very often. I just want to thank you all, you’ve changed my life.”

He went on to add that his achievement was a shared one with fans, adding: “Anytime you come to Madison Square Garden I want you to look at that [the banner] and remember it’s because of you.”

Harry Styles is the first artist to sell out 15 consecutive nights at MSG
Harry Styles is the first artist to sell out 15 consecutive nights at MSG. Picture: TikTok

In between bursts of telling fans how thankful he is, Harry went on to add: “There are so many people in here tonight who have supported me, both professionally and personally throughout my life and I just wanna say to all of you thank you, I would not be on this stage if it wasn’t for you.”

Harry has been making waves in the past year more than ever after continually touring his Love On Tour, dropping his third album ‘Harry’s House’ and starring in two movies; Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

It’s fair to say we’re all super proud!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Fans have been enjoying their first trip to see After Ever Happy

After Ever Happy Fan Reactions Are Taking Over The Internet

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

How To Watch After Ever Happy In The UK & What Time It's Coming Out

Adam Levine is set to reunite with Maroon 5 for a charity concert

Adam Levine Set To Perform With Maroon 5 For First Time Amid Cheating Allegations

It's A Fresh Start Winning Weekend On Capital

Win The New iPhone 14 This Winning Weekend

Radio

Omaze is teaming up with Global's Make Some Noise

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw Is Teaming Up With Global’s Make Some Noise - Here's How To Enter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star