Harry Styles' Mum Praises Olivia Wilde Ahead Of Don't Worry Darling's Release

22 September 2022, 13:34

Harry Styles' mum has seen Don't Worry Darling
Harry Styles' mum has seen Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty/Anne Twist/Instagram
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have got the Anne Twist stamp of approval for their blockbuster Don't Worry Darling.

Harry Styles' mum has finally seen Don't Worry Darling and she has nothing but words of adoration for his son and Olivia Wilde.

Reviews for the psychological thriller are coming in thick and fast, but none are as sweet as Anne Twist's sweet post about the hotly-anticipated flick.

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

The proud mum took to Instagram to share her thoughts on one of the most talked about films of the year and she warmed many hearts in the process.

Don't Worry Darling is set for its theatrical release on September 23, but Anne managed to be one of the first audiences in France to see Harry grace the screen as a leading man.

Don't Worry Darling is one of the biggest films of the year
Don't Worry Darling is one of the biggest films of the year. Picture: Getty

She gushed to her 2.6million Instagram followers: "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent!

"Really enjoyed from start to finish," the adoring mother wrote along with the carousel.

Anne took a moment to praise her son's girlfriend and director of the mega-project, writing: "Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in."

And of course, it wouldn't be an Anne Twist post without a shoutout to her talented son, she shared: "Well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack."

Anne Twist is a proud mum of two
Anne Twist is a proud mum of two. Picture: Anne Twist/Instagram

She capped off the post by writing, "very proud as usual," – too cute!

With her sweet words, the pop star's mother posted several snaps from her cinema trip, in which she posed, smiling next to a large film poster of leading lady Florence Pugh.

Of course, fans in the comments couldn't get enough of the sweet post, with one fan writing: "WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE MOM."

