What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling? Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

What is Harry Styles' accent in Don't Worry Darling? Fans speculate over the star's dialect after a scene divides viewers.

Don't Worry Darling is fast approaching, with more information about the Harry Styles flick coming out every day!

Despite the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller not quite yet hitting theatres (it's set for release on September 23 – so close!), the teaser clips have made waves on social media.

One topic that has captured many fans' attention in the run-up to Don't Worry Darling's drop is Harry's accent – or better yet the accent of his character Jack Chambers.

So, what is Harry Styles' accent supposed to be in the upcoming movie?

Harry Styles has divided fans with his DWD accent. Picture: Getty

Don't Worry Darling first began filming in 2020, and fans have been patiently waiting to see the singer star in his first-ever leading-man role.

However, as more clips of the movie's scenes emerged Harry's accent began to divide the opinion of viewers, with one scene in particular with Florence Pugh sparking debate online.

The clip depicts an argument between Jack (Styles) and Alice (Pugh), Harry says: "Not everyone gets this opportunity, and if you keep talking like this, you’re going to put it all at risk”.

Reviews of the film began to come out following the film's explosive Venice Film Festival premiere, with some viewers even branding the pop star's dialect as distracting.

Fans are trying to uncover Harry Styles intended accent in DWD. Picture: Warner Brothers

best moment in Don't Worry Darling is when a character tells Harry Styles, "you're a Brit." immense sense of relief to have clarification on what his accent is meant to be. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, I have no idea what “Definitely Worry Darling” is even about. All I’ve seen is that thirty-second clip of Harry Styles trying to decide on an accent. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) September 6, 2022

Many deemed it as Transatlantic, meaning a way of talking that is one part British and another American English.

The Transatlantic (also known as Mid-Atlantic) accent is most commonly linked to a way of talking among Hollywood stars in the 1930s and 40s – which would make sense as Don't Worry Darling is set in 1950s California.

The British-American blend makes sense for someone like Harry who is always moving between the UK and US, however, other fans theorised that the character of Jack is supposed to sound intentionally British.

Harry has previously spoken about how his own idiolect has altered over the years after spending an increasing amount of time across the pond.

Repost from @RollingStone via Instagram | See a never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling, in theaters September 23, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/evjwMTOsM5 — Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) August 24, 2022

Whilst appearing on Capital Breakfast, the 'As It Was' singer revealed to Roman Kemp that his accent in real life is "a little bit all over the place."

"I'm from up north and I've lived in London for ten years and I've spent a lot of time in America and stuff," the pop sensation explained, "so I think when I'm with Americans they don't think I sound American at all."

Don't Worry Darling gets its theatrical release on September 23, so we may have to wait until then to get a straight answer!

