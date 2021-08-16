Olivia Wilde's Real Name And Why She Changed It

What is Olivia Wilde's real name? Picture: Getty/Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde isn't actually the actress' real name... here's the story behind why the star switched up her alias!

Fans have been shocked to realise that Olivia Wilde is, in fact, not the star's given name!

The girlfriend of Harry Styles has been operating under a stage name since she started out in the film industry at the tender age of 19.

Let's delve into the story of the 37-year-old's changing title...

Olivia Wilde has been working under an alias since the 2000s. Picture: Getty

You may be surprised to find out that the actress-turned-director was actually born as Olivia Jane Cockburn!

It's common practice among Hollywood hopefuls to assume a pseudonym in order to achieve that showbiz ring!

From the likes of Emma Stone to Gigi Hadid, celebs alter their aliases more often than we realise – the actress and supermodel's given names are actually Emily and Jelena respectively.

Olivia Wilde is not her real name. Picture: Getty

Olivia revealed in an interview with the New Yorke Observer way back in 2007, that she coined a stage name to achieve a new "identity" with her acting that was separate from her personal life.

She spoke to the publication about when she made the career-defining change: "At the time, I was doing The Importance of Being Earnest — I was playing Gwendolyn, and I was so in love with it.

"Oscar Wilde is someone who I respect for so many reasons — a revolutionary, a comedian, and a profound thinker. I had all these reasons — but what I didn’t foresee is that people would think of it as a sexy adjective."

And just like that... Olivia Wilde was born!

The Booksmart director went on to make her breakthrough role in TV drama House in the same year, before leaving the show to pursue a career in film.

The star has been trailblazing in the industry ever since, going from strength to strength with acting and directorial credits under her belt from In Time to The Longest Week to Don't Worry Darling!

