Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Look So Loved Up After Lunch In LA

11 August 2021, 10:32

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are looking so loved up
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are looking so loved up. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde proved they’re still serious about one another during a romantic lunch in LA.

Harry Styles, 27, and girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 37, are back in LA following their couples getaway to Italy once he’d wrapped on filming My Policeman.

The couple were pictured looking more in love than ever after grabbing lunch, walking along arm in arm after their casual date.

Harry Styles Has Just Been Nominated For 3 Songwriting Awards

Harry held Olivia’s hand to his chest as they strolled and they even had matching outfits.

Harry Styles has had a busy past year
Harry Styles has had a busy past year. Picture: Getty

You know what they say about couples who dress the same…

The ‘Adore You’ singer rocked a Beastie Boys t-shirt and ripped jeans, while Olivia too opted for a white tee and ripped denim.

They also both wore hats and sunglasses to keep a low profile on their outing, with Haz sporting a cap and Olivia rocking a beach hat to go unnoticed.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met during Don't Worry, Darling
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met during Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Olivia and Harry met while filming Don’t Worry, Darling at the end of 2020, which she is producing as well as starring in.

The couple are yet to speak out on their relationship, but in Italy last month they were pictured kissing on a yacht trip as they took in the sights.

