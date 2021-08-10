Harry Styles Has Just Been Nominated For 3 Songwriting Awards

Harry Styles has been nominated for three songwriting awards. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is a songwriting king as well as our No.1 pop icon.

Harry Styles’ second album ‘Fine Line’ continues to scoop awards and prestige recognition after its release way back in December 2019.

After winning his first Grammy and a BRIT Award and filming for his next two movies; Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman, Harry’s just gone and received a nomination for his songwriting talents, with three Ivor Novello award nods.

Yep, three.

Harry Styles' performances of 'Watermelon Sugar' and 'Adore You' also have nods. Picture: Getty

The Ivor Novello Awards are the only ceremony where the winners aren’t chosen by industry leaders, instead nominees and winners are selected by a panel of songwriters and composers who give credit exactly where its due.

Harry has been nominated alongside ‘Fine Line’ co-writer Kid Harpoon in the Songwriter of the Year category, with AJ Tracey, Jamie Hartman, Celeste, and long-time Little Mix co-writers Kamille and MNEK.

The ‘Golden’ singer and his co-writers also received nods for PRS for Music Most Performed Work for ‘Adore You’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Harry Styles filmed two films this year between getting a Grammy award and a BRIT. Picture: Getty

Harry’s performed his ‘Fine Line’ hits multiple times since releasing the album, but is yet to head on the road with his back catalogue.

His plans for tour were scuppered by you know what, so his ‘Love on Tour’ dates have been pushed back.

Haz will hit the road in the US in September, while UK and Europe fans will have to wait a little longer to see their idol on stage.

