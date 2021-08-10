Harry Styles’ Moustache Is Back & Fans Have Been Sent Into Meltdown

Harry Styles' famous moustache has returned! Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ moustache has returned we're feeling nostalgic!

Harry Styles fans have been sent into meltdown as the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s famous moustache has made a comeback!

In photos obtained by this tabloid, Haz can be seen sporting his ‘tache once again as he visited Olivia Wilde in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Fans first noticed his facial hair was back in a big way when one Styler took to TikTok to share the news after running into him at a coffee shop in LA.

Harry Styles Fans Are Losing It Over This Unseen Photo

It all started when @arieastman uploaded a video explaining her run-in with the former One Direction star and soon enough, fans were freaking out.

She first shared a video of herself sipping coffee, writing: "When you realize you are sitting next to Harry Styles and didn't f***ing wash your hair."

She then added in the caption: “Just thought I'd have a lazy Saturday morning at my local coffee shop and Harry Styles is here.”

It wasn’t long before she followed it up with a video of Harry, showing his moustache in all its glory and fans have been obsessed ever since!

There has been a divided reaction from fans, but amongst the appreciation posts on Twitter, one person said: “@Harry_Styles i want to see you sing tpwk with a mustache so DONT shave it for tour [sic].”

@Harry_Styles i want to see you sing tpwk with a mustache so DONT shave it for tour — Abbie Needs More Friends 🌻 (@6voIsunfIower) August 8, 2021

@ harry styles don’t you dare shave your mustache before tour starts — litzy (@discotomlinson) August 8, 2021

. @Harry_Styles i love you and your mustache — paula🎣 (@rbbkiwi) August 8, 2021

“Maturing is realizing that harry styles looks precious with a beard and mustache rn [sic],” added another.

A third was keen for Haz to know the appreciation for the ‘tache is real, writing: “@Harry_Styles i love you and your mustache.”

He first debuted his new look back in 2019 for a few months, but now it’s back with a bang!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital