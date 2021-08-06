Harry Styles Fans Are Losing It Over This Unseen Photo

Harry Styles' latest unseen photo revives his 2017 era. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Another unseen Harry Styles picture from the archives is making its rounds online.

If there’s one thing that will brighten your day, it’s a Harry Styles unseen photo, and we’ve been treated to a fair few in recent months.

The latest snap has made its way on social media and fans have understandably been sent into meltdown over it once again.

The photo is from the 2017 archives of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, where Haz is wearing his famous Gucci mustard suit pattered with glittery leaves.

The former One Direction star wore the suit during one of his live shows during his first solo tour, where he toured his self-titled debut album.

Harry Styles are reminiscing about his 2017 era. Picture: Alamy

Now that fans have been reminded of the iconic outfit, they couldn’t help but praise how golden he looked all over again!

“HOW. HOW IS HE SO PERFECT,” asked one fan.

A second added: “He's so pretty.”

Unseen photo of Harry Styles. pic.twitter.com/1aXUjKcq0d — OT5 RARES & UNSEENS. ☀️ (@OT5Unseens) July 30, 2021

Harry Styles fans can't get over how glowing he looks in his unseen photo. Picture: Alamy

“Literally glowing,” tweeted a third fan, and we honestly agree!

One Styler even went on to dub the photo ‘wallpaper’ material, and we are living for the dedication.

Everything about the snap screams 2017 Haz, and we’re super thankful for the little nostalgic reminder!

