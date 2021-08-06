Harry Styles Fans Are Losing It Over This Unseen Photo

6 August 2021, 15:21

Harry Styles' latest unseen photo revives his 2017 era
Harry Styles' latest unseen photo revives his 2017 era. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Another unseen Harry Styles picture from the archives is making its rounds online.

If there’s one thing that will brighten your day, it’s a Harry Styles unseen photo, and we’ve been treated to a fair few in recent months.

The latest snap has made its way on social media and fans have understandably been sent into meltdown over it once again.

Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Twinning With Bestie Harry Styles & His Iconic Gucci Suit

The photo is from the 2017 archives of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, where Haz is wearing his famous Gucci mustard suit pattered with glittery leaves.

The former One Direction star wore the suit during one of his live shows during his first solo tour, where he toured his self-titled debut album.

Harry Styles are reminiscing about his 2017 era
Harry Styles are reminiscing about his 2017 era. Picture: Alamy

Now that fans have been reminded of the iconic outfit, they couldn’t help but praise how golden he looked all over again!

“HOW. HOW IS HE SO PERFECT,” asked one fan.

A second added: “He's so pretty.”

Harry Styles fans can't get over how glowing he looks in his unseen photo
Harry Styles fans can't get over how glowing he looks in his unseen photo. Picture: Alamy

“Literally glowing,” tweeted a third fan, and we honestly agree!

One Styler even went on to dub the photo ‘wallpaper’ material, and we are living for the dedication.

Everything about the snap screams 2017 Haz, and we’re super thankful for the little nostalgic reminder!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List,‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Updates, Trailers, Cast & All The Latest

TV & Film

Kimye fans think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are back on

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To ‘Come Back’ Leaving Fans To Think Kimye Are Back On

What is 'Take My Breath' about?

The Weeknd's 'Take My Breath' Lyrics Explained

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

Love Island's Brad McClelland shared his reunion with his younger sister on social media

Brad McClelland Reunites With Long-Lost Sister After Love Island Brought Them Together

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2