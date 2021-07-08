The Very Best Unseen Photos From Harry Styles’ Frat Boy Era

Harry Styles circa 2013 has us in our feels. Picture: PA

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ unseen pictures are getting us through the day.

It’s no secret that the whole Harry Styles fandom love an unseen snap because usually, nothing gets past them!

However, if anyone works hard, it’s Stylers, and recently we’ve seen a number of unseen photos of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star.

The latest has revived his 2012/2013 era, best known to fans as Harry’s ‘frat boy era’, and we’re living for it!

The snap was shared by fan account @UpdateHLD on Twitter, showing Haz with a fan eight years ago and we’re getting super nostalgic!

We are living for Harry Styles' frat boy era. Picture: PA

So, to keep in with the theme, we’ve rounded up some of the best unseen pictures resurfaced by fans on Twitter of his frat boy days.

True One Direction fans will remember 2013 as one of the best 1D years.

They embarked on their second tour in early 2013 for their second album ‘Take Me Home’, which featured bops such as ‘Live While We’re Young’ and ‘Little Things’.

📸| Unseen picture of Harry back in 2013! pic.twitter.com/rgzCN7OaPO — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) July 7, 2021

frat boy harry styles on this day was just on another level pic.twitter.com/gM509Cw8QJ — ً (@harrydailyposts) July 5, 2021

📸| Unseen pictures of 2013 frat boy harry.



Photographed by Lorenzo Agius



©️owner pic.twitter.com/nJHVA7hxa4 — Beb (ia) (@_stylesboo) April 18, 2020

📸 | Unseen picture of Harry found by a fan’s parents at their working place which used to be One Direction’s merchandising place!



Credits : emotionalouis pic.twitter.com/hzklNKvxjJ — Louis & Harry FBI ! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LTHSOURCE) November 27, 2020

Dimples + Flower crowns + 1D pic.twitter.com/GMbMVLgwID — HarryDimpleBot (@HarryDimpleBot) July 6, 2021

Their third album ‘Midnight Memories’ went on to be released in the summer of 2013, with hits like ‘Best Song Ever’ and ‘Story of My Life’ - ah, what a summer that was!

Overall, it’s no surprise it was a true moment for the boys, hence why we’re living for these unseen snaps.

Enjoy!

