Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Twinning With Bestie Harry Styles & His Iconic Gucci Suit

Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles just had a twinning moment. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles have been taking style tips off each other.

Icons inspiring icons is the most wholesome kind of content we want to see, so when Jennifer Aniston took fashion inspo from Harry Styles after he did the same from her (!), we don’t know who to stan harder.

In her shoot with InStyle, the Friends actress wore the same retro Gucci suit Harry wore at The BRITs this year for a shot of her reclining on a brown leather chair, and it looks like a scene straight from Haz’s upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling.

After fans sent her pictures of the ‘Adore You’ singer in the exact same outfit, she shared it to her own Instagram Stories, writing: “Just call me Harriet Styles.”

Harry Styles wore the retro Gucci suit to The BRITs 2021. Picture: Getty

She also shared a side-by-side snap of herself and Harry in the same t-shirt – one she wore as Rachel Green on Friends which had ‘save the drama for your mama’ etched in a pair of lips.

Jennifer added the side-eyes emoji to the upload, letting fans get hyped over their twinning moment.

The actress’ shoot was a retro-inspired theme and the Gucci suit was just one of many impeccable fashion moments on set.

Jennifer Aniston dubbed herself 'Harriet Styles'. Picture: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston have had a twinning moment before. Picture: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

She teamed the retro print with matching Gucci heels while Harry’s stylist Harry Lambert styled the two-piece with trainers and a brown Gucci bag that had a bamboo handle.

Harry actually opened up on his love for Jennifer last year, revealing she was his first celebrity crush.

Since their second twinning moment, fans have been flooding Twitter obsessing over their matching wardrobes, with one writing: “Jennifer anniston and harry styles are officially besties [sic].”

“Harry's first celebrity crush was jennifer aniston & now she has renamed herself harriet styles- HARRY HOW YOU DOIN,” tweeted another.

“Jennifer aniston and harry wearing the same outfit is the best thing in life,” wrote a third.

It might just be, you know.

