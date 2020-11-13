All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have well and truly settled into their new lives as parents, and they’ve already treated fans to a number of adorable pictures of their baby girl.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may be yet to share the name of their baby girl with the world, but that hasn’t stopped the couple from sharing some totally heart-melting photos of their daughter.

Zigi fans are yet to get a closer look at their baby’s no doubt one day model-worthy features, but they have showed off some her outfits, baby gifts and cuddles with mum Gigi.

Here are all the too-cute-for-words pictures of Zayn and Gigi’s baby girl…

Gigi’s selfie with her baby daughter

Gigi Hadid said her baby girl 'burps sunshine'. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Although Gigi hasn’t, understandably, posted much about her baby girl, she couldn’t resist sharing a picture to reveal her daughter “burps sunshine.”

With the tiny tot resting over her shoulder and her long hair in a plait, Gigi looked at ease with her days as a new mum and the snap honestly had us shedding a tear.

Gigi and Zayn get their baby involved in Halloween

Gigi and Zayn dressed their baby girl as The Hulk. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi and Zayn are known for going big on Halloween so it was only natural they got their baby daughter involved in their evening of dress-up.

The couple put the tot in a tiny Hulk costume and we don’t think we’ve seen anything so cute.

Yolanda Hadid is such a proud grandmother

Yolanda Hadid is every inch the proud grandmother. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

The supermodel’s mum Yolanda also proudly shared a photo of her new granddaughter a few weeks after her birth.

Showing just how perfect her little hand is, Yolanda wrote: “My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above..... Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it.”

Gigi Hadid reveals the baby gift made by best friend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent a handmade blanket to Gigi Hadid's baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi and Zayn’s baby girl’s nursery is seemingly filled with handmade gifts, after the supermodel’s best friend Taylor Swift sent her a satin blanket.

The new mum shared a rare photo of her and Zayn’s baby daughter to thank ‘auntie’ Taylor.

The first announcement photos of baby Zigi

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced their daughter's arrival at the same time. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Both Zayn and Gigi announced the arrival of their baby girl at the same time, choosing to share pictures of her tiny hand on theirs.

Zayn wrote in the caption: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Meanwhile, Gigi said the bundle of joy had “changed our world.”

We’re not crying, you are!

