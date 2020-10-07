Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are the celebrity friendship we’re all envious of, but how did the women get to know each other and how long have they been friends?

It’s a well known fact in the celeb world that Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends, without the girls needing to post about each other every week on Instagram.

Without fail the supermodel and the pop star publicly wish each other a happy birthday every year and when Gigi welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik, Taylor sent the new arrival a satin pink blanket she’d made herself.

But when did Taylor and Gigi become friends and how have they stayed so close? Let’s take a look at their special friendship…

When did Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid become friends?

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid met in 2014. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Taylor and Gigi were first seen together in 2014 at an Oscar’s party where it’s thought they struck up their friendship.

In June 2015, Taylor brought Gigi out at her ‘Reputation’ concert in London, along with her other showbiz pals Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.

Gigi Hadid cements herself in Taylor Swift’s ‘girl squad’

Summer 2015 was around the time Taylor developed her ‘girl squad’ who were often all over each other's Instagrams, and at Taylor’s Fourth of July party she and Gigi reunited, this time along with Haim, Ed Sheeran and brothers Nick and Joe Jonas, who Gigi was dating at the time.

After the girl squad disbanded, Gigi was among the few to keep her close friendship with Taylor, as well as Blake Lively, Martha Hunt and Karlie Kloss.

Taylor Swift talks about her friendship with Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift brought her girl squad out on stage at her 'Reputation' tour. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Taylor said Gigi is the first person she goes to when she needs advice.

She said: “She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people. Gigi’s number one rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response.

“She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that.”

Gigi Hadid opens up on her friendship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are still best friends to this day. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

As well as BFFs, Gigi is a huge fan of Taylor, admitting to Variety she loved the singer’s music growing up.

She said: “An amazing thing about my friendship with Taylor has been that she is a songwriter that I've connected to through my childhood into my adult life, and becoming friends has given me an insight into the mind that creates those lyrics. She writes words that people experience but can't put into words themselves.”

Gigi also confessed to attending 10 of Taylor’s concerts on the '1989' and 'Reputation' tours for free.

