Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split Amid Alleged Dispute With Yolanda Hadid

29 October 2021, 09:32

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly split one year after welcoming baby Khai
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly split one year after welcoming baby Khai. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly ended their relationship amid an alleged incident with the model’s mother, Yolanda.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly called time on their relationship after six years of on-off dating.

The A-list couple welcomed their first baby together - Khai - last September, just a year after rekindling their romance.

This comes after the former One Direction star released a statement on Twitter following a TMZ report, which claimed that Gigi’s mum Yolanda was ‘considering filing a police report’ with claims ‘Zayn struck her last week’.

Zayn Malik released a statement on Twitter
Zayn Malik released a statement on Twitter. Picture: Zayn Malik/Twitter
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split amid an alleged dispute with Yolanda
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split amid an alleged dispute with Yolanda. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Vibez’ singer denied the ‘false allegations’ and said in his lengthy statement that he wanted to create ‘a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart’.

He also added that the incident ‘was and still should be a private matter’.

A source has now told People that Zigi have parted ways amid the alleged family dispute, saying: “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have allegedly split
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have allegedly split. Picture: Alamy
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed daughter baby Khai last year
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed daughter baby Khai last year. Picture: Instagram

“They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild," they added.

The model’s rep also told E!: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Yolanda has not publicly addressed the incident.

