Cruella Movie With Emma Stone: Trailer, Cast, And All The Latest News

Emma Stone is Cruella in Disney's new movie. Picture: Disney

Emma Stone plays Cruella in Disney’s new movie for 2021, and the trailer is darker than we expected!

By Kathryn Knight

Cruella is Disney’s latest highly-anticipated project, looking into the back story of one of the most famous and evil childhood characters from 101 Dalmatians.

Disney fans got a first look at Emma Stone as the iconic character in the the first trailer, where a dishevelled young Cruella tells her story.

Emma Stone is the lead in Disney's 2021 Cruella. Picture: Getty

With vibrant red hair before she dyes it the trademark monochrome, Cruella chronicles her wicked ways before the trailer ends with a smoke-stained Emma declaring: “I’m Cruella!”

There’s not long to wait for the new movie, so here’s all the information you need from release date to who's in the cast!

Watch the trailer for Disney’s Cruella movie

The trailer begins with a young Cruella walking into Liberty in London, telling the audience she always “saw the world a little differently to everyone and that didn’t sit well with some people.”

Emma adds in her fabulous British accent: “But I wasn’t for everyone…

“I guess they were all scared that I’d be a psycho.”

Emma Stone looks fabulously evil in the trailer for Cruella. Picture: Disney

Emma Thompson is also in Cruella. Picture: Getty

What is the release date of Cruella and will it be on Disney Plus?

101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella is set for 28 May to be released.

Whether that will be in cinemas or straight to Disney Plus remains to be seen.

Who’s in the cast of Cruella?

Cruella has two strong female leads at the helm; Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

Stone is of course Cruella herself, while Thompson plays Baroness.

Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham and Joel Fry are also part of the star-studded cast.

