QUIZ: Only Noughties Disney Channel Kids Will Ace This Test

31 December 2020, 15:11

Test your Disney Channel 00s knowledge
Test your Disney Channel 00s knowledge. Picture: Getty / Disney Channel

A quiz for those who spent their afternoons watching Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven and The Suite Life.

If you consider yourself a 2000s Disney Channel wizard who knew every episode of Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody off by heart, then what better way to test all that TV bingeing?

We’re looking back to much simpler times and reliving all the best childhood memories.

QUIZ: Only A True Showbiz Fan Will Get 100% On Our Ultimate Pop Quiz Of 2020

So, let’s see how much you remember from your Disney Channel days...

