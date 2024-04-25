Love Island’s Jess Gale Claims Callum Jones Did Something Unforgivable To Her

25 April 2024, 12:19 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 15:13

Jess Gale and Callum Jones starred in Love Island All Stars 2024
Jess Gale and Callum Jones starred in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @jessicarosegale

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Jess Gale has claimed that ex-Callum Jones and she are no longer on speaking terms after he did something she deemed unforgivable.

Jess Gale and Callum Jones may have placed second after Molly Smith and Tom Clare in Love Island All Stars, however, they weren’t able to make it work in the long run.

The pair were rumoured to have called it quits after a dramatic evening out with fellow contestants early in 2024, where the couple were seen fighting and Callum was later seen leaving the event with another woman.

The pair had been battling constant rumours that they had split since the moment they landed back in the UK from South Africa, and recently Jess interviewed with the tabloids as she explained a little more on what had happened behind the scenes.

Callum and Jess placed second on Love Island All Stars
Callum and Jess placed second on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

“It didn’t fizzle out, things happened and there was this thing at Molly’s clothing event. I found out something prior to the event and something that you can’t really come back from,” she spoke to the publication.

“We don’t speak now and I guess a line has been drawn under that. After certain bits of information came to light, I wouldn’t want to speak to Callum and after that, it was done.”

Jess revealed that something Callum had done had left them on non-speaking terms. Rumours had swirled that distance had been a factor in their breakup, but Jess confirmed that they didn’t ‘fizzle’, a situation had gone down which she claims directly led to the break-up.

Jess and Callum were seen bickering at ex Molly Smith's BooHoo launch party
Jess and Callum were seen bickering at ex Molly Smith's BooHoo launch party. Picture: ITV

Surprisingly, Jess also revealed that the woman Callum was seen leaving the party with had nothing to do with what went on between them, “That wasn’t actually what the issue was, there was something that happened before the event and then that whole leaving with a girl – he didn’t actually leave with that girl.”

“That was a separate thing that was a bit strange, but I found out something prior to the event that we discussed at the event. And then from that I decided I didn’t want to speak to Callum again and then obviously there was him pictured with that girl after that event.”

“The next day I looked at the news and saw the headline ‘Jess and Callum have split after he leaves with a girl at event’, that was a bit unrelated to what happened. But it was all a bit weird.”

Jess and Callum have had their relationship questioned endless since their return from South Africa
Jess and Callum have had their relationship questioned endless since their return from South Africa. Picture: Instagram: @jessicarosegale

Whilst Jess didn’t reveal exactly what Callum had done to make her feel this way, she did imply that it had ruined the chances of any sort of relationship between them, “I don’t want to hold grudges but it wouldn’t say he is a friend.”

When the tabloids asked Jess whether she would consider what Callum had done unforgivable, Jess reportedly replied, “Yes it is.”

Even though the pair placed second, there were huge rumours spread that Callum and Jess were faking their feelings to get to the final of the reality show.

However, even after everything that’s happened with Callum, Jess has stood by that she never thought he was faking his feelings for her, “I don’t think so and I’d like to hope he wasn’t, I think in the villa he was genuine and coming out I don’t think he faked anything."

"He’s not even young, but he’s a typical guy, he was in a relationship for a long time, and he’s just come out of that relationship and is getting a lot of attention and wants to enjoy the attention.”

“I honestly feel like when I first came out I was in a bit of a bubble. I came out with Callum and it was good but we’re not speaking anymore.”

