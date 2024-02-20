Love Island All Stars: Are Callum Jones And Jess Gale Still Together?

Callum Jones and Jess Gale came second on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

By Tiasha Debray

ITVX’s Love Island All Stars 2024 is officially over. But which couples are still dating? Are Callum Jones and Jess Gale still together?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The public were left surprised when relatively new couple Callum Jones and Jess Gale found themselves in the top two of the final of Love Island All Stars, alongside Callum’s ex Molly Smith and her partner Tom Clare.

Not only was there huge public interest in seeing Callum and Molly get back together after their three year relationship ended just 6 months before the pair showed up as bombshells in the villa. There were also some fans who felt that there wasn’t anything really there between Jess and Callum.

Fans begrudgingly seemed to accept their fate and showed their support by voting for the pair, even in their new couples.

Callum and Jess placed second in the Love Island All Stars finale. Picture: ITV2

Jess entered as one of the later bombshells in the season alongside her twin sister Eve. Despite having starred on the same series together in the past, Callum and Jess’s connection in the All Stars villa was instant.

Jess’s wholesome and sweet personality was a refreshing change for Callum in comparison to the way he was loved and left by Georgia Steel the minute another man (Toby Aromolaran) showed interest. After momentarily turning his head for Joanna Chimonides, Callum’s eyes were set on Jess and they’ve seemed to be incredibly happy together since.

But are Callum and Jess still together?

Heart Rate challenge results creates awkwardness for the islanders

Are Callum and Jess from Love Island All Stars 2024 still together?

Hold your horses, the pair have only just come out of the villa, give them a chance to breathe.

As of now, yes the pair are probably still together unless something has gone suddenly wrong.

But despite how happy Callum confessed he was on the show itself, saying, "For the first time since I've been in this villa, and this is genuine, I'm in such a happy place," fans have their doubts that this couple have what it takes to make it.

Posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, show fans predicting a break up in the near future. One wrote, “Every time Callum spoke about his couple he said he is happy [but] never mentioned how they would last outside, he doesn't like Jess."

Molly Smith's ex Callum Jones approved of his relationship with Jess. Picture: ITV2

From the snippets we all saw of Callum and Jess, their conversation always tended to be on the more… casual, light-hearted side. But we have to remember, we don’t see everything.

Molly seems to think they have a future together, "They're so compatible… His family will absolutely love her," she said on the show, and she would know.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.