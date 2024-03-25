Has Love Island’s Callum Accidentally Revealed Split With Jess?

Jess and Callum got together on Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @jessicarosegale

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Callum Jones and Jess Gale have both shared posts on social media that have garnered concern over whether they’ve secretly split.

Are Love Island All Stars breakups in the air? Arabella and Adam revealed their split in early March and Toby and Georgia announcing theirs just a couple of weeks later, we can’t help but wonder if Callum Jones and Jess Gale will be next.

The pair placed second in the All Stars season after Callum’s ex Molly Smith and Tom Clare won first place. With Molly and Tom officially girlfriend/boyfriend and third-place contenders Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie also taking their relationship to that next level, the pressure is on for Callum and Jess.

However, the pair have been riddled with break-up rumours from the day they landed back in the UK from South Africa. Fans have made assumptions about the status of their relationship and they’re doing it again, but this time there might be legs to it.

Callum and Jess placed fourth on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Callum posted a carousel on Instagram with the caption ‘monthly roundup’, where he had dumped photos to highlight the last month of his life.

Whilst his dump included photos with islanders Josh, Sophie and even Casey O’Gorman, fans were quick to note that not one single photo included Jess.

This seemed a bit odd considering the pair have claimed they are still dating and getting to know each other. Surely a single photo of her would be warranted in a highlight of your entire month?

Other photos in the carousel included Callum doing karaoke with Josh and Sophie, a photo with his dog, photos of him eating out and drinking at the bar as well as a photo of him at the gym with Casey.

Love Island's Callum and Jess have had a number of breakup rumours surrounding their relationship. Picture: ITV

But the comment section could only focus on one thing; "But where's Jess??!" one fan asked, whilst another followed suit with the side-eye emoji commenting, "Looking for you, Jess.”

The comments under the monthly wrap all seem to be asking, where the hell is Jess? But some fans seem to want Callum to give things another go with Georgia, now that she’s split from Toby.

One fan begged the reality star “[Callum] you and [Georgia] please. Forgive her she was all over the place and Toby was the one who [spoiled] your relationship and all for what?

Another wrote “You n Gee all the way!”, and another fan tagged Georgia in their comment writing “Now your both single, any chance of a second chance?”

But Callum’s split with Jess has not been confirmed, and whilst all this has been going down on his socials, her own have been a little incriminating as well.

Jess travelled to Paris, the city of love, without Callum. The pair seemed to have been taking their relationship slow so perhaps travelling together to one of the most romantic cities in the world was a little too fast for them.

But the sheer lack of presence the pair have in each other’s lives seems to be raising red flags with their fans.

Jess entered the villa alongside twin sister Eve and Casey O'Gorman as bombshells in 2024. Picture: ITV

Posting a photo of herself all dressed up for her last night in Paris, a fan commented “Bloody stunning. Annoys me that Callum doesn’t show you off!!”

Whilst fans are confused about the status of their relationship, many have been defending the couple saying that not only are they private, but they live quite far from one another geographically.

That would explain why they don’t seem to be hanging out that much, but we can’t help but be sceptical.

