Love Island's Toby Aromolaran Reacts To Georgia Steel's Break Up Post

22 March 2024, 10:22 | Updated: 22 March 2024, 16:22

Toby and Georgia called it quits weeks after leaving Love Island All Stars
Toby and Georgia called it quits weeks after leaving Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram @tobyaromolaran

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island star Toby Aromolaran has broken his silence on his break up with Georgia Steel after she revealed he dumped her.

Earlier in the week Love Island All Stars finalist Georgia Steel revealed she and Toby Aromolaran had ended things just four weeks after leaving the villa as a couple.

In her statement she said the break up had taken her by "complete surprise" insinuating that the decision had been all Toby's. Of course fans were quick to flood Toby's socials with questions but he kept pretty tight-lipped, until he didn't.

One fan quizzed the former islander on his Snapchat, asking: “Anything you want to comment on the Georgia post?”

Georgia broke the news of their split on her Instagram
Georgia broke the news of their split on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram @geesteelx

Toby replied with an image of him rolling his eyes and the caption: "Na, I'm cool."

In Georgia's statement she had said: "It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I'm still trying to process it and come to terms with it all."

Of course her comments were instantly flooded with people weighing in on their short-lived relationship. With many referencing their 'history' which had brought them together while on the show.

Fans quoted Georgia saying, "Can't compete with our history Tobes".

Similar vibes were going off over on Toby's socials too with one comment reading, "I thought fortune favours the bravest" referencing Toby's re-coupling speech which had taken everyone by surprise.

While standing at the fire pit, Toby had said: “I feel like fortune favours the brave and in this situation you’ve got to be the bravest, so the person I would like to couple up with is Georgia.”

Toby refused to comment on Georgia's statement
Toby refused to comment on Georgia's statement. Picture: Snapchat

Since leaving the villa things seemed to be going well between Toby and Georgia with them spending Toby's 25th birthday together. In a post shared on his Insta you can see Georgia smiling gleefully underneath his birthday balloons.

Also, on Toby's socials, he shared a few pics captioned, "Amsterdam Archives" and the last picture is Georgia's head is lovingly resting in his hand.

Over on Georgia's Instagram the same loved-up posts were being shared showing them spending lots of time together. However, somewhere along the way feelings must have changed for Toby but as he refuses to comment, Love Island viewers will remain in the dark for now.

