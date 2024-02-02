Love Island: All Stars' Latest Recoupling And All The New Couples

It was a dramatic recoupling on Thursday night's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Who are the new couples on Love Island: All Stars following Thursday’s recoupling? Take a look here.

Love Island: All Stars saw another recoupling on Thursday night, with Toby Aromolaran causing the biggest shock of all when he unexpectedly picked former flame Georgia Steel over Arabella Chi, who he also has history with, leaving a very confused and annoyed looking Callum Jones.

It’s not the first time Toby’s Love Island experience has been like a game of tennis, having changed his mind about four different times on series seven before finally settling with now-ex Chloe Burrows.

But it wasn’t just Toby who re-coupled with a new partner on Thursday, new bombshells Joanna Chimonides and Casey O’Gorman also had to make some moves.

Here’s who re-coupled with who on Thursday night after the boys, and bombshell Joanna, had the first pick…

Toby Aromolaran's recoupling speech shocked the Islanders. Picture: ITV2

The new Love Island couples after the recoupling:

The final pairings were left on a cliff hanger as Josh Ritchie was left to pick between Sophie Piper and Arabella.

It’s looking likely Arabella will be the next Islander who’s dumped after Josh has grown close to bombshell Sophie in recent episodes.

Meanwhile, Anton had an adorable speech for partner Georgia H, admitting he ‘loves’ how spiritual she is, a timely compliment after her earlier conversation with ex Casey who told her he ended things with her because her spirituality was ‘too much’.

Toby shocks the islanders with recoupling speech

But it was Toby who gave us all whiplash, telling his co-stars: “I feel like there’s a real opportunity here to test a real connection that would work on the outside and once you have the opportunity to do that you have to take it with both hands and run with it.

“I feel like fortune favours the brave and in this situation you’ve got to be the bravest, so the person I would like to couple up with is Georgia.”

Anton Danyluk had a touching recoupling speech for Georgia H. Picture: ITV2

His speech left his villa pals stunned, with Sophie whispering to Arabella: “Imagine waiting to do a recoupling speech and not saying anything to you.”

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

