Here's everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars bombshell Joanna Chimonides.

Joanna Chimonides has joined the cast of this year's Love Island All Stars. The series 5 islander has entered the South African villa as a bombshell with Casey O'Gorman who starred on series 9.

Now that dumpings have begun, the bombshells will be joining a smaller villa with the likes of Georgia Steel and Tom Clare as the series continues.

Joanna made waves back on her original series of Love Island after Michael Griffiths coupled up with her leaving Amber Gill single after Casa Amor.

Now as she heads into All Stars it's known that Tom might have his eyes on her despite now being a couple with Molly Smith and also getting close to Georgia S.

So, what else is there to know about the new girl ready to shake things up? Here's all the facts you need.

Who is Love Island All Stars bombshell Joanna Chimonides?

Age: 27

From: London

Job: Was a recruitment consultant now an influencer

Instagram: @joannachimonides

According to MailOnline Joanna regrets the way she handled her first stint on Love Island and has said: "I won't play it safe this time round.

"Last time I found someone who I really got along with but I didn't give myself the chance to get to know anyone else."

What happened between Joanna and Michael Griffiths on Love Island?

When Joanna first entered Love Island back in 2019 she started in Casa Amor and made a beeline for Michael who was coupled up with Amber.

The pair coupled up leaving Amber single, however Joanna's time in the villa was cut short after her fellow islanders dumped her and she left without Michael.

During the very dramatic dumping Joanna had called Michael a "f**king snake" as he decided to stay on in the villa.

Grabbing Michael's face she said: "If you found what you want then you better leave mate. But you clearly aren't so you're a f**king snake."

Michael and Joanna are said to have a shared a kiss outside of the show but ended up remaining as just friends.

Who is Love Island's Joanna's ex-boyfriend?

Before finding fame on Love Island, Joanna dated England footballer Ben Chilwell in 2018. He is said to have been 'furious' when she signed up to the show.

