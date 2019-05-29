Who is Michael Griffiths? Meet Love Island 2019 Hunk And Firefighter From Liverpool

29 May 2019, 14:25 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 17:40

Meet Love Island 2019 star and firefighter, Michael Griffiths
Meet Love Island 2019 star and firefighter, Michael Griffiths. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Love Island fans are positively ecstatic over the new series. But who is Scouse firefighter Michael Griffiths? Here's the lowdown...

Love Island is about to return for another year - taking over our lives and 99.9 per cent of conversations for two months.

But who is Michael Griffiths? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island hunk...

Who is Michael Griffiths and how old is he?

Self-proclaimed "hero" Michael Griffiths is a 27-year-old firefighter and personal trainer from Liverpool.

He describes himself as a "straight-talking guy" who "tells people how it is".

Michael admits this quality is sometimes also a flaw, as it means he has no filter and says exactly what he's thinking.

According to the Love Island star, he gets a lot of compliments about his lips and his smile.

Does Michael have Instagram?

Of course he does! You can follow the Love Island star on the 'Gram @mac_griffiths_.

As it stands, he has 31.9k followers.

What is Michael's type?

Michael's celeb crush is US singer Dani-Leigh, but when it comes to dating IRL, he looks for "somebody I can get along with on an intellectual level and have a conversation with and not be lost in translation. But also have a bit about them, not take themselves too seriously and have a bit of banter."

He adds: "And she’s got to have a nice bum."

What has Michael Griffiths said about Love Island?

Looks like Michael is in it to win it, claiming: "If I like somebody then I’ll go for it. There’s not really anything that could stop me.

"Everybody I meet will be a new person so they’re not going to be my best mate, so if a girl I’m speaking to is coupled up and we get on, I’m still going to talk to her.

"I’ll do it in a respectful way but I’m going to talk to her and let her know the situation and see where it goes from there. If she then likes me… sorry! It is how it is."

When is Love Island back on ITV2?

You can watch the latest season of Love Island on ITV2 from 9pm on Monday 3 June, 2019.

If you miss an episode, you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.

