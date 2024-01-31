Love Island All Stars Casey O'Gorman Age, Ex-Girlfriends And What Happened In Series 9

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman is hoping the All Stars villa brings him some romantic lucj. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Who was Casy O'Gorman with in Love Island? And who did he leave the villa with? Here's everything you need to know about the new bombshell.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars dumped the two least favourite contestants from the show and immediately introduced Joanna Chimonides and Casey O'Gorman as the new bombshells.

Excited to be back in the villa in South Africa, cheeky chappy Casey has joked nothing about him has changed since he appeared on the show in 2023 in series 9.

Ready to explore some connections, the former recruitment consultant has already set his sights on Georgia Steel, Georgia Harrison and best mate Tom Clare's girl, Molly Smith.

So who is Casey? Here's everything you need to know from his, height to where he's from, plus his ex-girlfriends and former Love Island romances.

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman and Tom Clare are the best of friends. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

Who is Love Island All Stars bombshell Casey Gorman?

Age: 27

From: Tring

Job: Influencer

Instagram: @caseyogorman

Talking about his return to the villa, Casey has admitted he's excited to live the experience all over again.

Casey said: “I didn’t find love the first time round so I’m hoping it will be second time lucky. I had the most amazing experience before, so get me back in that villa."

He also admitted there is no "new and more mature Casey" going into the villa as he said he's the "exact same me".

Casey will also be excited to be reunited with his main love, Tom, who he struck up the ultimate bromance with in 2023. They currently live together in a flat in London.

Claudia Fogarty was Casey O'Gorman's main Love Island romance in 2023. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

How tall is Casey O'Gorman?

Casey came under a lot of scrutiny in his series for being one of the shortest boys but he's actually not that small and measures in at 6ft.

Due to the tall nature of all the boys in his series, including Tom at 6ft 5inches, he just looked very small in comparison.

During an Instagram Q&A, he said: "They’re all just very tall boys in there so it did look like I was short but I can promise you I’m 6ft.”

Who are Casey O'Gorman's ex-girlfriends and who was he coupled up in Love Island with?

Casey is the first to admit he's been rather unlucky in love.

Not much is known about his romantic life before Love Island fame but it's reported he a dated a figure skater called Lea Broc who he split with a year before heading into the villa.

When in the house of love, Casey became well known for being the one to break Claudia Fogarty's heart as he began gravitating towards Rosie Seabrook.

The couple were voted out of Love Island just before the final and it wasn't long before Rosie and Casey ended their romance. In fact, it was practically straight away.

Further reports have suggested Casey and Claudia enjoyed a 'friends with benefits' relationship after the ITV2 show aired.

Georgia Harrison, another rumoured ex-flame, Georgia S and Molly are all on his mind as he enters the villa.

Casey and Rosie are dumped from Love Island

Who was Casey O'Gorman with on Love Island series 9 and what happened?

Other contestants who appeared on Casey's series includes Lana Jenkins, Ron Hall, Shaq Muhammad, Tom Clare and Olivia Hawkins.

Outside of his romantic drama with Claudia and Rosie, Casey's main villa experience revolved around his friendship with Tom and Will Young as they became known as the 'three amigos'.

However, since leaving the show, Casey and Will have grown apart after tensions grew with his girlfriend and islander Jessie Wynter.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.