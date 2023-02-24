Love Island's Rosie Seabrook: 4 Facts You Need To Know About The Bombshell

4 facts about Rosie Seabrook. Picture: ITV/Rosie Seabrook/Instagram

By Capital FM

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Rosie Seabrook; age, job and Instagram revealed.

The Love Island drama continues to heat up and as tensions reach fever pitch, two new bombshells have entered the villa!

On Thursday night it was revealed that two newcomers were headed to the Island to shake things up, with Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand waltzing in side by side.

But who is Rosie Seabrook? Here are four facts you need to know about the bombshell...

Meet bombshell Rosie Seabrook. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Rosie Seabrook? What's her job and where is she from?

Rosie Seabrook is 24 years old and hails from Buckinghamshire and works as an Industry Placement Advisor.

Rosie Seabrook has a unique phobia

Before she strutted into the villa, Rosie revealed a few things about herself in a pre-Love Island interview with producers.

When asked if there's a little-known fact about her, she revealed that she has quite a bizarre phobia – frozen food! Rosie said: "I have a really bad phobia of frozen food, I can’t touch frozen food.

"I can’t go anywhere near the freezer. If my mum jam packs the freezer and I have to try and get something out that I need, I just can’t... I have to ask someone else to get it out for me," she explained.

"If I’m shopping and I have to go near the frozen section, it honestly makes me feel sick!"

Luckily we doubt there will be any frozen food in the villa!

Rosie Seabrook is entering the villa on February 24. Picture: ITV

What has bombshell Rosie Seabrook said about Love Island?

The 24-year-old revealed that she's looking for a few qualities in a potential love match, she said: "Personality is the main thing for me; they need to be funny. I can’t be with someone that doesn’t make me laugh."

Rosie went on to reveal that she was heading into the villa with her eye on Casey, "He’s got the personality and looks that I always go for," she revealed.

She said that stepping on toes is "not usually in my nature" but she's prepared to do what she has to in order to crack on with the boys she fancies.

"I will go about it in the nicest way possible. If I like a boy I’m not going to let someone else get in the way," she said.

Does Rosie Seabrook have Instagram?

You can find Love Island's newest bombshell at @rosieseabrook, where she currently boasts nearly 9,000 followers at the time of writing – we're sure the figure won' stay around that ballpark for long!

Her feed features everything from beach snaps to city break escapes, not to mention some seriously stylish fits too.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

