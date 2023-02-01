Get To Know Love Island's Bombshell Casey O’Gorman: Age, Job Insta & More

1 February 2023, 20:58

All the details on bombshell Casey O’Gorman
All the details on bombshell Casey O’Gorman. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Casey O’Gorman? His age, job, Instagram and more revealed as he heads into the villa as a bombshell.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And just like that, Love Island has sent another two bombshells into the villa to step on people's toes...

Casey O’Gorman and Jordan Odofin are set to rock up to the party on Wednesday (February 1) and hopefully stir up some of the Islander dynamics too!

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Why Isn't Love Island On TV On Saturdays?

Understandably, viewers are curious to know more about the boys headed to the famous South African Villa, so here's everything you need to know about bombshell Casey.

Two new bombshells head to the Love Island villa
Two new bombshells head to the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV
Who is Casey O’Gorman?
Who is Casey O’Gorman? Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

What's Casey O’Gorman's job, how old is he and where is he from?

Casey O’Gorman is 26 years old and hails from Tring, Borough of Dacorum, Hertfordshire.

The reality star-to-be was working as a recruitment consultant before jetting off to South Africa, and he already has a connection to Love Island as he's friends with multiple ex-contestants., but more on that later...

Casey predicts he'll bring the drama to the villa
Casey predicts he'll bring the drama to the villa. Picture: ITV

What has Casey said about going on Love Island?

When asked why he chose to find love via the ITV2 dating show, Casey said: "I feel like now is the time to settle down and find a girlfriend. I’ve always said I want to be married with kids by the time I’m 30. I’m 26, so we are getting there!"

Casey described himself as the "cheekiest boy in villa" and think's he's set to bring "lots of entertainment and lots of drama".

When it comes to whose toes he'll be stepping on, it looks like it could be many! The headhunter didn't divulge which girls he'll be grafting for: "There’s honestly so many I have my eye on…"

That being said, Casey revealed that his family would describe him as "lovable" with a "big heart".

What's Casey O’Gorman's Instagram?

You can find Casey's Instagram @caseyogorman where he currently has just over 3,000 followers – we have a sneaking suspicion it won't stay that way for long.

His profile shows holiday snaps, trips to London and even some shots of Casey running the marathon! Previous Islanders Joseph Garratt from series 5 and Montana Brown from series three follow his account, meaning his already has some connections in the world of Love Island.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Jordan Odofin is looking for love on Love Island

4 Facts About Love Island Bombshell Jordan Odofin: Age, Height, Job & More

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Get to know Love Island 2023 bombshell Spencer Wilks

Meet Love Island Bombshell Spencer Wilks: His Age, Instagram & Netflix Star Cousin

Love Island's Aaron Waters appeared on Love Island Australia two years ago

Who Was Bombshell Aaron Waters With On Love Island Australia & What Happened During His Time In Season 3?

Hot On Capital

TikTok trends are making their way into our beauty routines

3 TikTok Make-Up Trends That Shouldn’t Work But Do

Features

The lowdown on when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got together and when they broke up

When Did Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Date & Why Did They Split?

Love Island bombshell David Salako

Meet Love Island's David Salako: Age, Job & Dating Past Revealed

Haris Namani is looking for the one on Love Island

Love Island's Haris Namani: Age, Job & Ex-Girlfriend Revealed

Love Island's Kai Fagan in green swimming trunks

Love Island Kai Fagan: Height, Age, Job And Secret Sporting Talent Revealed

Love Island's Will Young in holiday trunks posing alongside his pig

Love Island Will Young: Age, Famous Instagram Account And Controversy Revealed

More Movies & TV News

When will Casa Amor start this year?

When Does Casa Amor Start On Love Island?

Who has Pamela Anderson been married to?

How Many Times Has Pamela Anderson Been Married?

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

Who Leaves Love Island Tonight? All The Fan Theories

Pamela Anderson then and now...

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Icon's Life After Dropping 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married for three years

How Long Were Pam & Tommy Married, How Old Are Their Kids & When Did They Split?