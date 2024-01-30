‘Georgia Steel Is Finished’ Fears Love Island Icon Indiyah Polack

Love Island's Georgia Steel is in a love triangle with Callum Jones and Tom Clare. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Georgia Steel’s love triangle with Callum Jones and Tom Clare could blow up very soon on Love Island All Stars.

Georgia Steel is playing a risky game as she gets to know Callum Jones and Tom Clare in the Love Island: All Stars villa and Love Island veteran Indiyah Polack fears her secrecy between the two could ‘finish’ her.

On Love Island: The Morning After podcast, hosts Indiyah and Sam Thompson were joined by comedian Kae Kurd to discuss the fallout from the ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’ challenge and conversations Georgia’s been having with the girls about choosing between Callum and Tom.

As the Islanders went to sleep, Sophie Piper was seen whispering in bed to Josh Ritchie telling him Georgia had said earlier on in the day that she 'couldn’t picture herself having sex' with Callum.

Indiyah now fears Georgia is ‘finished’ if her admission gets back to Callum.

Georgia Steel confessed she can't see herself sleeping with Callum Jones. Picture: ITV2

Over on the podcast, Sam said of Sophie’s tea: “Now, Sophie telling anybody in the villa would be tough. Telling Josh is an absolute recipe… he’s just biding his time.”

Indiyah agreed: “Did you see him at the end of that challenge? He was just waiting for her to say the wrong things so he could bait her out,” Adding: “Nah, Georgia’s finished. If there’s a movie night before she confesses what she’s done, she’ absolutely finished.”

Co-host Sam added that he’s concerned for how Callum, whose ex Molly Smith is also in the villa, will take it if it gets back to him.

He said: “What’s interesting to me is that Callum is quite a chilled guy... how will he take that?!”

Georgia S is also getting to know Tom Clare. Picture: ITV2

Indiyah continued: “Not well! He’s watched her continuously pull Tom for chats but ‘you’ve not clarified with me whether you wanna get to know Tom fully or if you’re still 100 per cent with me, going to the hideaway with me. But in the side of my eye I’m seeing you pull Tom for chats. So now when it gets out that you don’t even want to have sex with me why didn’t you tell me you want to get to know Tom? When I’ve been so calm and honest the whole time.’”

Later on in Monday’s episode Georgia was seen kissing Callum passionately in bed.

Georgia Steel has been sleeping in bed with Callum Jones. Picture: ITV2

Comedian Kae pointed out: “If you can’t picture yourself having sex with somebody, don’t be kissing with tongues and all sorts. What happened to ‘I’m loyal babes?!’”

The hosts agreed they’re nervous to find out how Callum takes Georgia’s admission if it gets back to him.

Fans are now hoping movie night takes places soon.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

