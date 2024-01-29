Who Is Sophie Piper, When Was She First On Love Island And Who Is Her Famous Sister?

29 January 2024, 17:19

Sophie Piper is back on Love Island
Sophie Piper is back on Love Island. Picture: ITV/Sophie Piper/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Sophie Piper isn’t just known for being a Love Island star – she has a famous sister too!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophie Piper, age 25, joined the cast of Love Island: All Stars at the start of 2024 as a bombshell, four years after she first took part on the dating show for series six in 2020 where she met now-ex Connor Durman.

Back in 2020 she hit the headlines when fans realised she has a famous sister, none other than The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes.

What happened when Sophie was first on Love Island, who did she date and who are her sisters? Get to know the All Stars Islander here.

Sophie Piper returned to South Africa for another series of Love Island
Sophie Piper returned to South Africa for another series of Love Island. Picture: Getty

When was Sophie Piper first on Love Island and who was she with?

Sophie was first on Love Island in 2020 for the show’s first winter series, season six, in South Africa which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who are now exes, win the £50k prize.

While in the villa Sophie grew close to Connor Durman, who was dumped a just couple of days before she too was booted out, meaning they could rekindle things in the outside world.

They stayed together for around five months, blaming the national Covid-19 lockdowns for the end of their relationship due to the fact they couldn’t see each other meaning things ‘fizzled out’.

Public couple Sophie up with Josh on Love Island

Where is Sophie Piper from?

Sophie is from Essex. She and sister Rochelle were raised by their mum and footballer uncle Paul Ince once their parents split.

Although based in Essex, Sophie spends a lot of her free time travelling and has uploaded snaps from Miami and Jamaica to Ibiza and Paris in the past year alone.

Sophie Piper returned to Love Island four years after starring on the show
Sophie Piper returned to Love Island four years after starring on the show. Picture: ITV2

Who is Sophie Piper’s sister?

Sophie has two sisters; Rochelle who is most famous for The Saturdays and hosting This Morning, and Lili who she and Rochelle were only properly introduced to as adults. They also have a brother called Jake.

Rochelle explained on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast it was actually Love Island 2017 star Kem Cetinay who put them in touch.

She revealed in 2019: “Two years ago, I was at our management's Christmas party and Love Island's Kem was there. He was chatting away and said, ‘I’ve got to talk to you... as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she's your sister on your dad's side.’

"I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn't involved.”

Kem gave Rochelle Lili’s number and they arranged to go for dinner with their other sister and their brother Jake as well as Rochelle’s husband Marvin.

Rochelle said they’ve spoken every day since.

How tall is Sophie Piper?

Sophie is said to be 5ft 8in.

