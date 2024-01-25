Do The Love Island All Stars Cast Get Paid And How Much?

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid well above minimum wage for their time in the luxury villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The Love Island cast all receive a pay packet for heading into the villa but how much do they get? The amount is really quite surprising.

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back some of the biggest and best stars including Georgia Steel, Tom Clare, Hannah Elizabeth and Liberty Poole.

However, after already serving many years in the spot light thanks to their Love Island fame, these islanders couldn't make a return to the South Africa villa without a salary this time around - so how much are they getting paid?

A big increase from their pay packet from their original series, islanders have a chance to earn up to £10,000 including the opportunity to win the £50k prize money once more.

Here's how much the cast of Love Island are getting paid for the All Stars series.

The Love Island All Stars cast could earn around £10,000 for their time in South Africa. Picture: ITV2

How much are the Love Island All Stars cast paid?

According to reports, the cast of this 2024 series are being paid around £2,000 a week to appear on the show.

That means, if someone is on for the full five weeks, they could earn a tidy little £10,000.

A source revealed: “Everyone is being treated the same on Love Island: All Stars, there was no negotiation for stars of the show to take part despite their status and fan base."

Love Island stars have all their expenses and more paid for while in the villa. Picture: ITV2

How much do people usually get paid to appear on Love Island?

For the usual cast members, applying for Love Island means leaving behind your normal job and life for a few weeks in the sun looking for love.

In this case, it's more about ITV covering expenses rather than paying an actual salary.

So, on a normal series of Love Island, contestants are paid around £375 a week which is typically used to cover rent and bills during their time on the show.

There is of course that lovely prize fund of £50,000 at the end too should the public vote you their number one.

Watch Love Island All Stars on ITV2 at 9pm.

