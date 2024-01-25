Do The Love Island All Stars Cast Get Paid And How Much?

25 January 2024, 12:56 | Updated: 25 January 2024, 13:07

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid well above minimum wage for their time in the luxury villa
Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid well above minimum wage for their time in the luxury villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The Love Island cast all receive a pay packet for heading into the villa but how much do they get? The amount is really quite surprising.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back some of the biggest and best stars including Georgia Steel, Tom Clare, Hannah Elizabeth and Liberty Poole.

However, after already serving many years in the spot light thanks to their Love Island fame, these islanders couldn't make a return to the South Africa villa without a salary this time around - so how much are they getting paid?

A big increase from their pay packet from their original series, islanders have a chance to earn up to £10,000 including the opportunity to win the £50k prize money once more.

Here's how much the cast of Love Island are getting paid for the All Stars series.

The Love Island All Stars cast dancing and hugging
The Love Island All Stars cast could earn around £10,000 for their time in South Africa. Picture: ITV2

How much are the Love Island All Stars cast paid?

According to reports, the cast of this 2024 series are being paid around £2,000 a week to appear on the show.

That means, if someone is on for the full five weeks, they could earn a tidy little £10,000.

A source revealed: “Everyone is being treated the same on Love Island: All Stars, there was no negotiation for stars of the show to take part despite their status and fan base."

Love Island stars have all their expenses and more paid for while in the villa
Love Island stars have all their expenses and more paid for while in the villa. Picture: ITV2

How much do people usually get paid to appear on Love Island?

For the usual cast members, applying for Love Island means leaving behind your normal job and life for a few weeks in the sun looking for love.

In this case, it's more about ITV covering expenses rather than paying an actual salary.

So, on a normal series of Love Island, contestants are paid around £375 a week which is typically used to cover rent and bills during their time on the show.

There is of course that lovely prize fund of £50,000 at the end too should the public vote you their number one.

Watch Love Island All Stars on ITV2 at 9pm.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Tom Clare and Arabella Chi have history

What Happened With Tom Clare And Arabella Chi?

All the Mean Girls easter eggs you might have missed

Every OG 'Mean Girls' Easter Egg In The New Movie Musical

The Traitors is back with a new cast for series 2

The Traitors Season 2 Cast In Full Including Their Ages And Where They're From

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where Is The Traitors Filmed? Inside The Stunning Scottish Castle Location

The Traitors could be getting a celebrity version

Will There Be The Traitors UK Celebrity Edition?

Anyone But You arrived in cinemas in December

How Long Is Anyone But You In Cinemas For?

Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande have this in common

Paul Mescal's New Tattoo Has A Link To Ariana Grande

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2024

Is Celebrity Big Brother Coming Back In 2024?

Love Island's Samie Elishi was rumoured to join the All Stars line up

Love Island Bombshell Samie Elishi Takes A Stand As Ex Tom Clare Enters Villa

Rumours around the Celebrity Big Brother line-up have begun

Who’s On The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Line-Up?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits