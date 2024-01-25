Love Island Bombshell Samie Elishi Takes A Stand As Ex Tom Clare Enters Villa

Love Island's Samie Elishi was rumoured to join the All Stars line up. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Tom Clare's entrance to Love Island All Stars left ex-girlfriend Samie Elishi with only one thing to do.

Love Island All Stars welcomed two new bombshells in the form of Tom Clare and Sophie Piper, but it was last year's contestant who has really caused a stir in the villa.

So much in fact, his former Love Island girlfriend, Samie Elishi, has completely pulled out of entering the All Stars line up for 2024 - making her feelings on the situation very clear.

According to reports, Samie, who also starred in the 2023 winter series in South Africa, heard her ex had entered the villa and immediately pulled out of the process with ITV2 producers in order to avoid awkward run ins.

A source said: "The idea of being back in the Cape Town villa - the same one where they first fell in love - was too much for Samie so once she heard Tom was in the mix it was an immediate ‘hell no’ to bosses."

Samie Elishi and Tom Clare left as a couple from the 2023 series. Picture: ITV2

Samie and Tom had a tough time in the villa figuring out how serious their relationship could be but they eventually committed to one another, becoming boyfriend and girlfriend before the series ended.

They ended in third place but unfortunately their romance couldn't survive the outside world and rumours of their split hit headlines in April 2023.

A reason as to why they split has never been confirmed, however, things did get messy between the two as they sniped at one another on social media.

Upon his return to the villa, Tom spoke about what would happen should Samie also appear on All Stars.

He said: "I think it’s hard because I was obviously in love with Samie so I don’t know how I would react. We haven’t seen each other in a long time and things have been said. It would be difficult seeing her.

"Although we might have argued a bit, she’s got a good heart and I haven’t got a bad way to say about her."

Samie has yet to comment on rumours she's entering the Love Island All Stars villa herself but if her Instagram is anything to go by, she's busying enjoying plenty of London events.

Tom, however, is enjoying exploring other connections in the villa along with his history with two existing islanders, Arabella Chi and Georgia Steel.

